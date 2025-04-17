Crave InfoTech Welcomes Holger Fritzinger as Strategic Advisor to Drive the Next Wave of SAP Innovation

An image showing Holger Fritzinger joining Crave InfoTech as the new Strategic Advisor.

Crave InfoTech welcomes Holger Fritzinger as the new Strategic Advisor

Crave InfoTech for SAP BTP

Crave InfoTech

Crave InfoTech appoints Holger Fritzinger as Strategic Advisor to advance SAP innovation and accelerate enterprise digital transformation.

Over the last few years, I’ve had the opportunity to support Crave InfoTech’s journey to becoming one of SAP’s top BTP partners. Now, I’m excited to help and take the company to the next level.”
— Holger Fritzinger
NJ, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As businesses worldwide accelerate their shift to AI, automation, and digital transformation, Crave InfoTech is expanding its leadership to match this momentum. The company proudly announces the appointment of Holger Fritzinger as Strategic Advisor.

With nearly three decades at SAP, Holger Fritzinger brings expertise in cloud innovation, Business AI, and intelligent integration. His strategic insight and deep understanding of enterprise platforms make him an invaluable addition to Crave InfoTech as the company accelerates its global expansion and product innovation.


A Legacy of SAP Innovation

Holger has held multiple leadership roles at SAP in Germany and the United States, including leading SAP Mobile Solution Management, heading the High-Tech Industry Business Unit, and playing a key role in shaping SAP’s BTP partner strategy. His ability to transform enterprise complexity into streamlined, scalable solutions makes him a powerful addition to Crave InfoTech’s strategic leadership.

Driving Growth Through Strategic Insight

As an advisor, Holger will guide Crave InfoTech’s product roadmap, strategic partnerships, and thought leadership initiatives. He will be critical in advancing the company’s vision for intelligent, agile, and automated business solutions built on SAP BTP and AI frameworks.
“Holger’s appointment is a big step forward for Crave InfoTech,” said Shrikant Nistane, CEO of Crave InfoTech. “His depth in SAP strategy, product innovation, and partner engagement will elevate our offerings and amplify our impact across industries.”

A Shared Vision for Innovation

Holger’s passion for customer-focused innovation aligns with Crave InfoTech’s mission to deliver purposeful, future-ready solutions. With his strategic input, the company aims to expand its portfolio of AI-powered apps, industry-specific accelerators, and smart integration frameworks that empower businesses to move faster, smarter, and more securely.

“Over the last few years, I’ve had the opportunity to support Crave InfoTech’s journey to becoming one of SAP’s top BTP partners,” said Holger Fritzinger. "Now, I’m excited to help and take the company to the next level.”

About Crave InfoTech

Crave InfoTech is a globally recognized SAP partner with expertise in SAP BTP-based integration and extensions, business data solutions, cybersecurity, and intelligent apps. With a global presence and strong customer portfolio across industries, Crave helps organizations unlock agility, insight, and automation through next-gen digital technologies.

Digila Anna Mathew
Crave InfoTech
+1 844-272-8348
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Crave InfoTech Welcomes Holger Fritzinger as Strategic Advisor to Drive the Next Wave of SAP Innovation

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Digila Anna Mathew
Crave InfoTech
+1 844-272-8348
Company/Organization
Crave InfoTech
33 Tower Rd
Edison, New Jersey, 08820
United States
+1 253-310-5371
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Crave InfoTech is a fast-growing global tech company with deep expertise in SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP), Industry 4.0, Intelligent Enterprise, and Enterprise Mobility enablement with quick-to-deploy Intelligent Asset Management, Supply Chain Management, and Warehouse Management solutions.

Crave InfoTech

More From This Author
Crave InfoTech Welcomes Holger Fritzinger as Strategic Advisor to Drive the Next Wave of SAP Innovation
Crave InfoTech Appoints Vishal Verma to Lead AccessHub, A Unified Access Governance Platform
Crave InfoTech Welcomes New Executive to Lead AccessHub, a Unified Access Governance Platform
View All Stories From This Author