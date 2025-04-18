Crave InfoTech Welcomes Holger Fritzinger as Strategic Advisor to Drive the Next Wave of SAP Innovation

Crave InfoTech welcomes Holger Fritzinger as the new Strategic Advisor Crave InfoTech

Crave InfoTech appoints Holger Fritzinger as Strategic Advisor to advance SAP innovation and accelerate enterprise digital transformation.

GERMANY, April 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As businesses worldwide accelerate their shift to AI, automation, and digital transformation, Crave InfoTech is expanding its leadership to match this momentum. The company proudly announces the appointment of Holger Fritzinger as Strategic Advisor.With nearly three decades at SAP, Holger Fritzinger brings expertise in cloud innovation, Business AI, and intelligent integration. His strategic insight and deep understanding of enterprise platforms make him an invaluable addition to Crave InfoTech as the company accelerates its global expansion and product innovation.A Legacy of SAP InnovationHolger has held multiple leadership roles at SAP in Germany and the United States, including leading SAP Mobile Solution Management, heading the High-Tech Industry Business Unit, and playing a key role in shaping SAP’s BTP partner strategy. His ability to transform enterprise complexity into streamlined, scalable solutions makes him a powerful addition to Crave InfoTech’s strategic leadership.Driving Growth Through Strategic InsightAs an advisor, Holger will guide Crave InfoTech’s product roadmap, strategic partnerships, and thought leadership initiatives. He will be critical in advancing the company’s vision for intelligent, agile, and automated business solutions built on SAP BTP and AI frameworks.“Holger’s appointment is a big step forward for Crave InfoTech,” said Shrikant Nistane, CEO of Crave InfoTech. “His depth in SAP strategy, product innovation, and partner engagement will elevate our offerings and amplify our impact across industries.”A Shared Vision for InnovationHolger’s passion for customer-focused innovation aligns with Crave InfoTech’s mission to deliver purposeful, future-ready solutions. With his strategic input, the company aims to expand its portfolio of AI-powered apps, industry-specific accelerators, and smart integration frameworks that empower businesses to move faster, smarter, and more securely.“Over the last few years, I’ve had the opportunity to support Crave InfoTech’s journey to becoming one of SAP’s top BTP partners,” said Holger Fritzinger. Now, I’m excited to help and take the company to the next level.”About Crave InfoTechCrave InfoTech is a globally recognized SAP partner with expertise in SAP BTP-based integration and extensions, business data solutions, cybersecurity, and intelligent apps. With a global presence and strong customer portfolio across industries, Crave helps organizations unlock agility, insight, and automation through next-gen digital technologies.

