Crave InfoTech Appoints Vishal Verma to Lead AccessHub, A Unified Access Governance Platform

AccessHub, Crave InfoTech's new Unified Access Governance Platform
Vishal Verma, Crave InfoTech's new Head of Product Strategist

Crave InfoTech sets new direction with Vishal Verma at the helm of AccessHub, the next-gen unified access governance platform.

PISCATAWAY, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crave InfoTech is pleased to announce the appointment of Vishal Verma as the new Head of Product Strategies for AccessHub, the company’s innovative new unified access governance platform. Vishal brings over 15 years of experience in Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) from his former role as VP and Head of Solution Management at SAP. During his tenure at SAP, he was instrumental in solidifying GRC's importance within the enterprise landscape. He spearheaded key solution developments, including SAP Business Integrity Screening, SAP Audit Management, SAP Cloud Identity and Access Governance, SAP Risk & Assurance Management, and SAP Tax Compliance.Vishal's strategic acumen in melding technology with business objectives has significantly enhanced SAP’s reputation and solidified its security offerings as industry benchmarks. As Crave InfoTech pursues broader global influence, Vishal's extensive industry knowledge and visionary leadership are poised to drive substantial advancements in the company's innovation, particularly with AccessHub.AccessHub: A Unified Solution for Access GovernanceCrave InfoTech developed AccessHub to address the increasing need for streamlined access governance and compliance. The platform seamlessly integrates SAP Access Control and SAP Identity Access Governance (IAG) with key non-SAP applications, including Workday, Salesforce, BTP, AWS, Azure, Oracle, and others. In today's cloud-first environment of interconnected digital systems, AccessHub effectively fills critical application coverage gaps, offering a comprehensive, automated enterprise-level solution that adapts to the dynamic needs of modern business infrastructures.Vishal’s innovative approach complements Crave InfoTech’s dedication to providing SAP solutions that respond to evolving client needs. Under his leadership, AccessHub is set to expand its reach in the global market and enhance its product offerings. This strategy will support Crave InfoTech’s technology partners by enabling the integration of AccessHub into their services, thus enhancing their portfolios, reducing access risks with AI-driven insights, and speeding up time-to-value."In today’s hyper-connected world, governance, risk, and compliance have brought security and access governance to the forefront. But, innovation isn’t just about technology—it’s about mindset. Crave InfoTech’s continued success highlights its agility and forward-thinking approach. I am thrilled to lead AccessHub, a game-changing platform that promises to deliver comprehensive access governance across both SAP and non-SAP environments," stated Vishal Verma. "My focus will be on fostering strong collaborations with SAP and our technology partners to spearhead innovations that ensure robust application security. I look forward to driving growth-driven advancements that will help create a truly future-ready enterprise ecosystem."With a proven history of successful product launches, Vishal Verma is set to propel AccessHub forward and emulate Crave InfoTech's historical successes on a global scale. His leadership, founded on trust, respect, and empathy, epitomizes the company’s core principles. He will lead the expansion of AccessHub, cultivate a dynamic partner ecosystem, and guide the product roadmap to align with emerging enterprise security demands.Shrikant Nistane, CEO of Crave InfoTech, expressed his enthusiasm for the company’s new strategic direction: "The launch of AccessHub marks a significant milestone for Crave InfoTech. It inaugurates a new product division that builds on what we're already great at. AccessHub is set to tackle some big challenges in application coverage and access governance, and we're poised to make a real difference in how enterprises handle security. Vishal’s deep expertise in governance, risk, and compliance, along with his leadership grounded in integrity and compassion, fits right into our company culture. I’m confident that his leadership will be instrumental in advancing our vision and strengthening our enterprise-grade security offerings as industry benchmarks around the globe."About AccessHubAccessHub extends the functionality of SAP Access Control and AccessHub, enabling enterprises to manage access governance across SAP and critical non-SAP applications. Designed for scalability and flexibility, AccessHub delivers seamless integration, SOD compliance, and governance capabilities that cater to the unique needs of today’s enterprises.About Crave InfoTechCrave InfoTech is a global leader in innovative SAP solutions, specializing in SAP BTP, enterprise security, AI-driven automation, and digital supply chains. With a strong commitment to excellence and collaboration, Crave InfoTech continues to drive growth and innovation across industries worldwide.

