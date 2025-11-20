Crave InfoTech Strengthens SAP Clean Core Strategies with AI-Powered ABAP-to-RAP/CAPM Conversion in CoreAssess.AI

Crave InfoTech launches AI-powered ABAP-to-RAP/CAPM conversion in CoreAssess.AI, accelerating clean core modernization and SAP BTP-ready extensibility.

EDISON, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crave InfoTech , a certified SAP partner with over 18 years of experience in digital transformation, has announced a major advancement in its flagship solution, CoreAssess.AI — a first-of-its-kind capability that automatically converts legacy ABAP objects and programs into RAP and CAPM frameworks, based on an in-depth, AI driven clean core assessment. This innovation marks a critical leap forward in helping enterprises move from core ERP customizations to SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP) side-by-side extensions — aligning directly with SAP’s Clean Core strategy.A Breakthrough in Automated ABAP ModernizationEnterprises operating on SAP landscapes face a growing imperative to modernize their custom code while maintaining system stability. Traditionally, the migration of ABAP custom objects to modern architectures like CAPM (Cloud Application Programming Model) or RAP (RESTful ABAP Programming Model) has required extensive manual effort, code rewrites, and dependency analysis — often leading to long project cycles and inconsistent outcomes.CoreAssess.AI now changes that. With its newly integrated AI-driven code conversion engine, the platform can automatically analyze, refactor, and generate CAPM/RAP-compliant code — drastically reducing the time, cost, and risk associated with modernization. This makes Crave InfoTech the first SAP partner globally to offer an automated ABAP-to-RAP/CAPM transformation solution based on detailed clean core analysis and clear recommendations for on-stack or side-by-side deployment.“Enterprises no longer need to choose between innovation and system integrity,” said Shrikant Nistane, Founder and Solution Architect at Crave InfoTech. “CoreAssess.AI now gives organizations a direct pathway to move their custom code out of the core ERP and into the BTP environment with unmatched speed and precision. This is the future of SAP modernization — intelligent, automated, and aligned with SAP’s clean core vision.”Strengthening Clean Core Adoption with AI-Ready ExtensionsThe enhanced CoreAssess.AI platform allows enterprises to:Automatically identify and classify ABAP custom objects suitable for side-by-side migration as well as objects that should be modernized and deployed on stack.Convert ABAP logic into CAPM/RAP-based structures, leveraging insights and recommendations from CoreAssess.ai analysis, and the latest AI and LLM-driven ABAP development capabilities.Quantify effort and ROI with precision through automated assessment dashboards.Detect redundant, obsolete, and high-risk code to minimize technical debt and improve upgrade resilience.By combining AI-driven assessment with intelligent code transformation, CoreAssess.AI not only simplifies modernization but also ensures that all extensibility decisions are aligned with SAP’s clean core governance models — enabling predictable upgrade paths and faster cloud adoption.CoreAssess.AI Receives SAP Integration CertificationCoreAssess.AI has been officially certified by the SAP Integration and Certification Center (SAP ICC) under the BTP-EXT-GenAI scenario. The solution is built on SAP Business Technology Platform, uses the generative AI hub in SAP AI Core, and meets SAP’s requirements for responsible and ethical AI. The certification also validates seamless integration with SAP Datasphere and SAP Analytics Cloud, reinforcing CoreAssess.AI’s readiness for enterprise-scale deployment across SAP environments.Driving Intelligent Transformation at ScaleAs enterprises continue their journey to SAP S/4HANA and BTP, the demand for tools that provide visibility, speed, and governance has intensified. CoreAssess.AI delivers precisely that — empowering CIOs, enterprise architects, and SAP transformation leaders to:Develop a solid clean core roadmap with detailed project backlogModernize or retire code and accelerate migration timelines by up to 70%.Reduce manual assessment efforts from weeks to hours.Minimize rework and risk through AI-based validation and compatibility checks.These capabilities position CoreAssess.AI as a critical enabler for global enterprises seeking to modernize SAP landscapes while preserving business continuity and compliance.Built for the Next Era of SAP ExtensibilityCrave InfoTech’s innovation aligns with SAP’s global push for cleaner, more modular architectures powered by SAP BTP. The company continues to invest heavily in AI-led modernization solutions that simplify transformation across enterprise landscapes.“CoreAssess.AI is a reflection of our vision to make modernization intelligent, measurable, and effortless,” added Nistane. This new capability in CoreAssess.AI represents not just an upgrade — but a transformation in how organizations approach code modernization.”About Crave InfoTechCrave InfoTech is a globally recognized SAP partner with over 18 years of expertise in enterprise digital transformation. The company specializes in SAP BTP solutions, intelligent integrations, access governance, supply chain automation, and clean core modernization. Its suite of products includes AccessHub.AI, CoreAssess.AI, Integration Workbench, and Digital Supply Chain solutions.Headquartered in New Jersey, USA, with global delivery centres, Crave InfoTech combines deep SAP domain expertise with innovative AI-driven technology to help enterprises modernize with precision, scale, and confidence.Website: www.craveinfotech.com Media Contact[Name]Public Relations, Crave InfoTech📧 [press@craveinfotech.com]📞 +1 844-272-8348

