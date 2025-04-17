Roger Spitz’s Disrupt With Impact Wins Top Book Award for Business Strategy

Disrupt With Impact Wins Harvey Chute Best Book Award Award-Winning 'Disrupt With Impact' by Roger Spitz Roger Spitz 'Disrupt With Impact' Book Signing at Barnes & Noble in Los Angeles

'Disrupt with Impact: Achieve Business Success in an Unpredictable World' Wins 2024 Harvey Chute Best Business Book Award (Chanticleer International Book Award)

I am deeply honored that Disrupt With Impact received the 2024 Harvey Chute Best Book Award and was named finalist for Foreword Indies Book of the Year. These are two of the most respected accolades” — Roger Spitz, Chair Disruptive Futures Institute

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Roger Spitz’s game-changing bestseller, Disrupt With Impact, has just clinched the prestigious 2024 Harvey Chute Best Book Award, cementing its status as an essential read for today’s leaders. As systemic disruption accelerates worldwide, Spitz offers a timely and visionary guide for thriving amid uncertainty. Earning First Place in the Harvey Chute Award highlights the book’s global impact and its practical tools for navigating complexity.

2024 HARVEY CHUTE BEST BOOK AWARD

The Harvey Chute Book Awards, part of the acclaimed Chanticleer International Book Awards (CIBAs), spotlight exceptional Business and Enterprise Non-fiction. Competing against numerous entries in a rigorous final judging process, ‘Disrupt With Impact’ (Kogan Page Publishing) by Roger Spitz was selected as first-place winner. This award recognizes the book’s outstanding contribution to strategy, technology, finance, investing, business, and economics.

2024 FOREWORD INDIES BOOK OF THE YEAR AWARD FINALIST

In addition to the Harvey Chute and CIBA best book awards, ‘Disrupt with Impact: Achieve Business Success in an Unpredictable World’ by Roger Spitz has been named 2024 Foreword Indies Best Book of the Year Awards Finalist.

As part of its mission to discover, review, and share the best books from university and independent publishers, Foreword Magazine Inc. hosts an annual awards program each year. Out of the thousands of titles reviewed by Foreword Magazine, ‘Disrupt With Impact’ stood out among the best books for librarians and booksellers.

“I am deeply honored that ‘Disrupt With Impact’ received the 2024 Harvey Chute Best Book Award and was named finalist for the Foreword Indies Book of the Year. These are two of the most respected accolades.” - Roger Spitz

‘DISRUPT WITH IMPACT’ AWARDS AND GLOBAL ACCLAIM

The latest award for ‘Disrupt With Impact’ builds on the book’s achievements since its release in September 2024:

• Bestseller: ‘Disrupt With Impact: Achieve Business Success in an Unpredictable World’ achieved Amazon bestseller in Systems & Planning, Entrepreneurship, Artificial Intelligence, and Business Development, across the UK, USA, Brazil, India, France, and Germany.

• Awards: 2024 Best Book Award for Harvey Chute (Chanticleer International Book Awards - CIBAs), and Foreword Indies Finalist Award nomination.

• Critical Acclaim: Reviewers have lauded ‘Disrupt With Impact’ for its unique approach to systemic disruptions and unpredictability. Acclaimed by reviewers since its release, Spitz offers a “well-illustrated and wide-ranging new approach to large- and small-scale disruptions,” according to Kirkus, and was awarded an impressive rating of 4.5 out of 5 by the San Francisco Book Review. BookTrib celebrated it as “pure gold,” affirming that it rises above the competition in the crowded business genre.

• Global Recognition: ‘Disrupt With Impact’ has been showcased in several influential forums. The book was selected for the esteemed Book Corner at the Global Peter Drucker Forum, featured on Drucker TV Live in Vienna and the World Economic Forum. It has also been selected by leading industry organizations, including the Authors Series of the IBM Center for the Business of Government Conversations, the Influential Minds series of the Edison Electric Institute (EEI), both in Washington DC, Nasscom’s Flagship Summit in Bangalore, India, and AmCham in Brazil.

• Academic Libraries: ‘Disrupt With Impact’ was nominated in Choice Reviews. Choice’s curated lists are a valuable resource for academic librarians in the US, Europe, Asia, and Australia, helping them select essential additions for their collections. ‘Disrupt With Impact’ now features in several bibliographies for academic programs. Choice, a publishing unit of the Association of College and Research Librarians (ACRL), is a trusted authority in evaluating scholarly resources and supports the academic library community with its curated reading lists.

• Global Book Tours: Since its release in 2024, Spitz has delivered hundreds of book-themed talks in dozens of cities worldwide and held signings at some of the most prestigious bookstores around the globe - from Waterstones and Foyles in London to Barnes & Noble in Los Angeles and Books Inc. in Mountain View.

For media inquiries: speaking@disruptivefutures.org

https://www.disruptivefutures.org/speaking

END ###

_________

ABOUT ‘DISRUPT WITH IMPACT’

Title: Disrupt With Impact: Achieve Business Success in an Unpredictable World

Author: Roger Spitz

Book website: www.DisruptWithImpact.com

Synopsis: Disrupt With Impact: Achieve Business Success in an Unpredictable World focuses on four key areas: (i) The New Nature of Disruption, (ii) Systems Innovation and Transformative Change, (iii) The Future of Artificial Intelligence and Decision-Making, (iv) The Disruptive Thinking Canvas to Invent the Future Today.

Citation: Spitz, R. Disrupt With Impact: Achieve Business Success in an Unpredictable World. Kogan Page: London, 2024.

SELECTED ACCLAIM FOR DISRUPT WITH IMPACT

“In a world full of books on how to be successful in business, Disrupt with Impact rises to the top. Pure gold!” – BookTrib Review

“A well-illustrated and wide-ranging new approach to large- and small-scale disruptions.” – Kirkus Reviews

“An engaging and very enlightening read. The kind of book you can always refer to in the future.” – Manhattan Book Review (rating 4 out of 5)

“Exceptionally well written, organized and presented, ‘Disrupt With Impact’ is an extraordinary and recommended addition to reading lists.” – Midwest Book Review

“…packed with plenty of real-world examples… A step-by-step approach to embracing and driving the kinds of changes… in order to thrive.” – San Francisco Book Review (rating 4.5 out of 5)

ABOUT ROGER SPITZ

Roger Spitz is the leading authority on systemic disruption, strategic foresight, and the future of decision-making. With a distinguished career in investment banking, he served as Global Head of Technology M&A at BNP Paribas, advising on transactions exceeding $25 billion. Spitz is President of Techistential, a strategic foresight practice advising CEOs, boards, and investors on navigating uncertainty and creating sustainable value. As Founding Chair of the Disruptive Futures Institute and Expert Advisor to the World Economic Forum, Spitz leads initiatives that redefine leadership in an unpredictable world. A distinguished keynote speaker, Roger has captivated audiences in over 30 countries for more than a decade. Event organizers invite him to inspire with visionary talks on anticipating disruption, the future of leadership, AI, and decision-making.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.