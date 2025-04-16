Governor Abbott Celebrates Record Public Education Funding Vote In Texas House

TEXAS, April 16 - April 16, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release Governor Greg Abbott today congratulated the Texas House of Representatives for providing record public education funding by passing House Bill 2.



“The Texas House took a monumental step to increase education funding and teacher pay raises that puts Texas on the path to education excellence for our students,” said Governor Abbott. “Since I have been Governor, public education funding and average teacher pay have reached all-time highs and, now, House Bill 2 will add $7.7 billion more to fund a high-quality education for the next generation of Texas leaders. I thank Speaker Dustin Burrows and Chairman Brad Buckley for their steadfast leadership, and I look forward to signing this bill into law.”



