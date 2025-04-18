Jake Brown Named Hypertherm Associates’ EVP, Global Sales and Marketing

Jake Brown, Hypertherm Associates’ EVP, Global Sales and Marketing

HANOVER, N.H., NH, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hypertherm Associates, a U.S. based manufacturer of industrial cutting systems and software, announced that Jake Brown, previously Vice President for the Americas Region, has been named Executive Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing, overseeing all sales, marketing, and service strategy and execution for the global enterprise.Brown earned an MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management and a BS in management science, information systems, and international business from Penn State University. Previous to Hypertherm Associates, he spent more than 13 years in progressive commercial and operations leadership roles at Danaher / Fortive, a Fortune 500 diversified manufacturing company, and several years consulting with PwC Consulting and Ariba Technologies.Since joining Hypertherm Associates in November 2019, Brown has led the sales, marketing, and service functions for North and South America, engaging with customers and strengthening industry relationships in these regions. In his new role, he will assume responsibility for global sales, marketing, and service strategy. In addition, as a member of the Executive Management Team, Brown will contribute to the strategic leadership and direction of the organization as a whole.“During the past five years, Jake has focused heavily on developing a strong regional leadership team that allows him to engage directly with our customers in the field and strengthen industry relationships on behalf of the company,” said Aaron Brandt, President and CEO. “We are looking forward to expanding Jake’s proven strategic leadership capabilities to our executive team and to our commercial organization around the globe.”ABOUT HYPERTHERM ASSOCIATESHypertherm Associates is a U.S. based manufacturer of industrial cutting products and software. Its products, including Hypertherm plasma and OMAX waterjet systems, are used by companies around the world to build ships, airplanes, and railcars; construct steel buildings, fabricate heavy equipment, erect wind turbines, and more. In addition to cutting systems, the company creates CNCs and software trusted for performance and reliability that result in increased productivity and profitability for hundreds of thousands of businesses. Founded in 1968, Hypertherm Associates is a 100 percent Associate-owned company, employing approximately 2,000 Associates, with operations and partner representation worldwide. Learn more at www.HyperthermAssociates.com

