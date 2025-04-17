Berlin Barracks/ DUI, Neg Op, Disorderly Conduct
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A3002506
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mae Murdock
STATION: Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: April 16, 2025, at 1429 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 2910 US Route 2, East Montpelier
VIOLATIONS: DUI, Negligent Operation, Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Robert Brown
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On April 16th, 2025, at approximately 1429 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks were notified of a disorderly individual in the area of 2910 US Route 2 in East Montpelier. While enroute to the location, Troopers were advised the male was causing disruptions at a neighboring store, interfering with passing traffic, and operating his vehicle in a negligent manner. Subsequent investigation revealed Robert Brown (31) drove his motor vehicle, a silver Subaru Impreza, while under the influence, drove the vehicle in a negligent manner, and acted disorderly in public.
Brown was located and taken into custody. Brown was transported to the Berlin Police Department for processing and issued a citation to appear at the Washington County Criminal Court on May 01st, 2025, at 1230 hours.
Anyone who witnessed a male acting disorderly in this area, and/or a silver Subaru Impreza operating in a negligent manner on April 16th is encouraged to contact Trooper Mae Murdock at (802) 229-9191.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: May 01, 2025, at 1230 hours
COURT: Washington
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.