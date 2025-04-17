Submit Release
Berlin Barracks/ DUI, Neg Op, Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A3002506

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mae Murdock               

STATION: Berlin           

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: April 16, 2025, at 1429 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 2910 US Route 2, East Montpelier

VIOLATIONS: DUI, Negligent Operation, Disorderly Conduct

 

ACCUSED: Robert Brown

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On April 16th, 2025, at approximately 1429 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks were notified of a disorderly individual in the area of 2910 US Route 2 in East Montpelier. While enroute to the location, Troopers were advised the male was causing disruptions at a neighboring store, interfering with passing traffic, and operating his vehicle in a negligent manner. Subsequent investigation revealed Robert Brown (31) drove his motor vehicle, a silver Subaru Impreza, while under the influence, drove the vehicle in a negligent manner, and acted disorderly in public. 

 

Brown was located and taken into custody. Brown was transported to the Berlin Police Department for processing and issued a citation to appear at the Washington County Criminal Court on May 01st, 2025, at 1230 hours.  

 

Anyone who witnessed a male acting disorderly in this area, and/or a silver Subaru Impreza operating in a negligent manner on April 16th is encouraged to contact Trooper Mae Murdock at (802) 229-9191.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: May 01, 2025, at 1230 hours        

COURT: Washington

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

Legal Disclaimer:

