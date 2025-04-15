U.S. Chamber, Trade Groups Welcome U.S. District Court Decision Vacating CFPB’s Credit Card Late Fee Rule

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the American Bankers Association, Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce, Longview Chamber of Commerce, Consumer Bankers Association, and Texas Association of Business issued the following statement after today’s ruling from the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas approving our joint motion with the CFPB for consent judgment vacating the Bureau’s credit card late fee rule:

“We welcome today’s court decision vacating the CFPB’s credit card late fee rule. This is a win for consumers and common sense. If the CFPB’s rule had gone into effect, it would have resulted in more late payments, lower credit scores, higher interest rates and reduced credit access for those who need it most. It would have also penalized the millions of Americans who pay their credit card bills on time and reduced important incentives for consumers to manage their finances. We appreciate the CFPB’s recognition that the rule violated the law, and the Bureau’s willingness to resolve our legal challenge.”