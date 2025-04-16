18 pounds of horse tranquilizer seized by CBP officers in Chicago

CHICAGO — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers assigned to the Anti-Terrorism Contraband Enforcement Team at an air cargo facility in Chicago seized three shipments containing the deadly sedative Xylazine on April 12.

All the shipments were arriving from China and were headed to three different residences one in Cleveland, Ohio, and two in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The three packages were examined as they contained unknown powders requiring further testing. Officers used a handheld elemental isotype analysis tool to identify the powder. The tool was able to positively identify the powder as Xylazine.

Used by veterinarians as a sedative for large animals, xylazine is being increasingly found mixed with opioids like fentanyl and heroin, often with deadly results. Both the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) have issued warnings about xylazine, also known as “tranq.” In addition to the inherent danger of overdose, this substance is not an opioid and does not respond to Narcan. There is no known antidote which would counter overdose effects.

“The work of our officers has been incredible and their dedication to CBP's enforcement mission is evident when you look at these deadly illicit substance seizures,” said LaFonda Sutton-Burke, Director of Field Operation, Chicago field Office. “Drug traffickers are persistent in their attempts to smuggle sedatives such as xylazine into the United States, however, through our hard work and vigilance we will continue to intercept these dangerous substances at our port of entry before they can harm our communities."

