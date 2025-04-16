No weekend freeway closures scheduled in Phoenix area (April 18-21)

PHOENIX – No closures are scheduled for freeway improvement projects in the Phoenix area this weekend, April 18-21, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Drivers should focus on safety when behind the wheel. ADOT is joining departments of transportation in other states and fellow first responder agencies in marking National Work Zone Awareness Week, April 21-25.

Please commit to always being a safe driver, including in all work zones. Lives are on the line. Stay alert, obey reduced speed limits in work zones and be prepared to merge safely. Avoid distractions and never drive while impaired.

ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region.

Most projects are currently funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004. Voters last November approved Proposition 479, extending the existing half-cent tax to fund future transportation projects in the Phoenix region.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, the az511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.



