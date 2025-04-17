COPEL - Report 20-F

CURITIBA, PARANA, BRAZIL, April 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- COPEL (“Company”) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that it has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission - SEC the Form 20-F for fiscal year 2024.The filing can be accessed on the SEC's website ( https://www.sec.gov/ ) or on the Company's website (ri.copel.com). In addition, shareholders, investors or interested parties may receive a printed copy of the statements, free of charge, by requesting them in advance from the Investor Relations Department, by calling (41) 3331-4011 or e-mailing ri@copel.com.

