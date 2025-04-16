A dozen House Republicans send letter opposing Medicaid cuts

Twelve House Republicans April 14 sent a letter to House leadership voicing their opposition to potential Medicaid cuts. The lawmakers said they support “targeted reforms” to improve the program, but “will not support a final reconciliation bill that includes any reduction in Medicaid coverage for vulnerable populations.”

They noted that Medicaid cuts would also threaten the viability of hospitals and other care providers.

“Many hospitals — particularly in rural and underserved areas — rely heavily on Medicaid funding, with some receiving over half their revenue from the program alone,” the representatives wrote. “Providers in these areas are especially at risk of closure, with many unable to recover. When hospitals close, it affects all constituents, regardless of healthcare coverage.”

The letter was signed by Reps. David Valadao, R-Calif., Don Bacon, R-Neb., Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., Rob Bresnahan Jr., R-Pa., Juan Ciscomani, R-Ariz., Jen Kiggans, R-Va., Young Kim, R-Calif., Robert Wittman, R-Va., Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., Nick LaLota, R-N.Y., Andrew Garbarino, R-N.Y., and Jeff Hurd, R-Colo.