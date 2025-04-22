A New Vision for American Politics in 'Blueprints for the Eagle, Star, and Independent'

Blueprints for the Eagle, Star, and Independent (Revised 5th Edition)

Will Good explores the history of U.S. political parties and calls for an Independent movement focused on unity and common sense governance.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The ever-changing landscape of American politics demands a fresh perspective, and author Will Good delivers just that in his latest book, "Blueprints for the Eagle, Star, and Independent." Through historical analysis, Good traces the formation of the modern Republican and Democratic parties, from the leadership of Theodore Roosevelt to the present day, while making a compelling case for the rise of a strong Independent Party.Good, with a platform focused on "common sense solutions for the common good", argues that America needs truly independent leaders who prioritize the nation’s well-being over partisan interests. The book provides an insightful look into key moments in U.S. history, including the author’s own intervention during the 2019 government shutdown and a revealing discussion on the real constitutional grounds for the impeachment of President Trump—addressing actual violations of the U.S. Constitution and legal statutes.A seasoned expert in military, corporate, and governmental affairs, Will Good brings more than 50 years of experience to the conversation. His career spans service as an officer in both the U.S. Air Force and Army, employment with two major corporations, and various positions in federal and state governments. As an independent thinker with no party affiliations, he presents a balanced and well-researched perspective on the challenges and opportunities in American governance.Explore "Blueprints for the Eagle, Star, and Independent" at the LA Times Festival of Books, Olympus Story House Booth #182 in the Gold Zone.Own a copy today! "Blueprints for the Eagle, Star, and Independent" is available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.Olympus Story House is an emerging digital marketing firm based in Reseda, California that focuses on offering high-quality work at a reasonable price. Our talented staff collaborates with clients to establish a stronger brand and help them get the recognition they deserve. We have the ultimate goal of providing our authors with services that would fit a wide range of marketing budgets, offer reliable feedback and proper guidance in their projects, and present quality service. With our team of passionate marketing and publishing experts, we strive to bring our client's projects to their best potential.

