Naples Soccer Academy Launches Summer of Strength Program for Female Youth Athletes

Naples Soccer Academy Corporation 501(c)(3)

In total, the program includes 29 gym-based training sessions and 10 field-based technical sessions, for a total of 39 high-impact sessions

The Summer of Strength program is the next step in our commitment to developing strong, resilient, and high-performing female athletes. ” — Jason Gruner

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Naples Soccer Academy (NSA), a club-neutral 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated solely to advancing female youth soccer training and development in Southwest Florida (EIN-99-2663889), is proud to announce the launch of its Summer of Strength program - a comprehensive 9-week strength and skill development program designed specifically for youth female soccer players.Registration is now open: https://form.jotform.com/jasontgruner/NSASummerofStrength The program features:- Three weekly gym sessions focused on plyometrics and strength training- A youth-specific nutritional meal program tailored for female athletes- One field session per week focused on technical skills and game developmentAthletes will benefit from:- Improved muscular power and explosiveness- Enhanced neuromuscular coordination- Increased lower-body strength and stability- Reduced risk of injury (especially ACL-related)- Increased bone density- Proven psychological benefits related to physical performance and confidenceIn total, the program includes 29 gym-based training sessions and 10 field-based technical sessions, for a total of 39 high-impact sessions. Training will be held in a state-of-the-art gym facility located just half a mile west of I-75 off the Corkscrew Road exit. Field training will take place at North Collier Regional Park (NCRP), a premier sports venue in Southwest Florida.“The Summer of Strength program is the next step in our commitment to developing strong, resilient, and high-performing female athletes. It represents NSA's ongoing mission to deliver elite-level development opportunities in a club-neutral, athlete-first environment that empowers girls both on and off the pitch.” - Jason Gruner, Executive Director, Naples Soccer Academy About:Naples Soccer Academy (NSA) is a club-neutral 501(c)(3) (EIN-99-2663889) nonprofit, dedicated solely to advancing female youth soccer training and development in Southwest Florida. NSA provides elite-level soccer instruction led by collegiate and professional athletes, with a mission to empower youth female athletes both on and off the pitch.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.