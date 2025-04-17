Annuity.com, Inc. Names Mark Ballstaedt as Chief Technology Officer Amidst Record Annuity Market Growth

Veteran tech executive to lead innovation and digital transformation as U.S. annuity market surpasses $430 billion

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Annuity.com , Inc., the fast-growing financial technology company revolutionizing annuity and life insurance distribution, announced today that Mark Ballstaedt has joined the executive leadership team as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). The appointment comes as the U.S. annuity market experiences unprecedented activity, reaching a record $432.4 billion in sales in 2024, according to LIMRA, underscoring the growing consumer demand for retirement income solutions.Ballstaedt brings more than 25 years of experience building and leading high-performing technology teams for some of the world's most recognized brands, including JetBlue, 1-800 Contacts, Glasses.com, Vivint Smart Home, Young Living Essential Oils, and Ken Garff Automotive Group. He has overseen global teams exceeding 300 professionals and managed technology budgets surpassing $100 million.As one of JetBlue's first 20 hires, Ballstaedt played a foundational role in launching and scaling the airline, creating its IT backbone before the first flight ever took off. Since then, he's built a reputation for fostering agile, lean, product-first cultures that prioritize customer experience, data-driven innovation, and autonomous team performance. His leadership spans e-commerce, enterprise architecture, software engineering, development operations, and hybrid cloud systems—across B2C and B2B business models."We are fortunate to have been able to attract Mark to the team, especially at such a pivotal time for the industry," said Brett Blake, CEO of Annuity.com, Inc. "His experience ranges from startup scrappiness to steering multi-billion-dollar tech organizations. That kind of versatility is exactly what we need in our high-growth environment. With the annuity market seeing record demand and technology rapidly reshaping distribution – the insurance distribution tech market alone is projected to exceed $50 billion by 2029 – we intend to be on the leading edge of that transformation. Mark and the team he is already starting to attract will be central to our success and to our bold goal of becoming the largest distributor of annuities in the world."Ballstaedt will lead Annuity.com's expanding digital initiatives and technological innovation strategy. He will focus on enhancing the company's proprietary platforms and spearheading the next generation of customer experience tools to ensure Annuity.com becomes the first truly modern, consumer-facing brand in annuity distribution, aligning with the 80% of consumers who now prefer digital interactions for financial services."I've always been drawn to opportunities where technology can solve real human problems—and help organizations scale with purpose," said Ballstaedt. "Annuity.com is rethinking the future of retirement income distribution at a moment of significant market opportunity. It's bold, it's ambitious, and it's exactly the kind of mission that excites me. I'm thrilled to join this team and help lead the transformation."About Annuity.com, Inc.Annuity.com, Inc. is a technology-enabled annuity and life insurance distribution platform empowering financial professionals with free leads, leading edge technology, transparent compensation, and ownership opportunities. Combining trusted media brands, artificial intelligence, and an agent-first business model, Annuity.com is redefining the future of retirement planning for the mass affluent, addressing a critical need in a rapidly growing market. With its flagship consumer site Annuity.com and proprietary technology solutions, the company is bridging the gap between modern marketing, compliant financial guidance, and long-term client care. Headquartered in the Phoenix, Arizona metro area, Annuity.com is privately held and rapidly expanding.

