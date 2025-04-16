Maryland State Police Recognizes Troopers, Civilian Employees, Allied Personnel for Courage, Dedication and Life Saving Efforts

April 16, 2025

(TIMONIUM, MD) – More than 140 individuals were honored on Wednesday at an award ceremony in Timonium for their outstanding acts of courage, dedication to duty, lifesaving efforts and humanitarianism.

Honorees including Maryland State Troopers, civilian employees from the Agency, allied law enforcement officers, and emergency personnel were presented with Governor’s Citations, Superintendent Salutes, the Life Saving Award and other distinguished awards.

“These individuals are often the first to take action in critical moments, going above and beyond to protect, prevent and provide for those who live and visit our State,” said Maryland State Police Superintendent Colonel Roland L. Butler, Jr. “That is nothing short of extraordinary and I’m incredibly proud to be able to recognize each person for their actions.”

Among the 142 recipients were personnel from agencies including the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office, Baltimore County Police Department, Maryland Natural Resources Police, Montgomery County Police Department, Prince George’s County Police Department, Worcester County Sheriff’s Office, and the Montgomery County Department of Fire and Rescue Services.

Below are a few of the award recipients and their stories:

The Maryland State Police Underwater Recovery Team (URT) was presented with a Governor’s Citation for their search and recovery efforts after the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 26, 2024. Leading coordinated dive teams from state, local and federal partners, the URT worked countless hours amidst bridge debris, steel and other hazardous materials to recover the six victims and provide closure to their families.

Among those honored and pictured above are members of the Underwater Recovery Team. From Left to Right: Corporal Lyle German, Detective Sergeant Justin Updegraff, Commander of the Underwater Recovery Team, Sergeant William Jansen, Corporal Harry Lloyd, Colonel Roland L. Butler, Jr., Superintendent of the Maryland State Police, Master Trooper James Price, Sergeant Scott Bell, Corporal Matthew Huntington, Sergeant Adam Matthai, Corporal Colton Davis, Corporal Brian Key and (not pictured) Sergeant Michael Dawson.

Trooper First Class Chase Passwaters (pictured above) was honored with a Governor’s Citation for his life-saving actions that directly saved a woman from taking her own life on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge last year. Four other members of the Department were honored with Certificates of Recognition for their critical roles during this incident.

Trooper First Class Karan Desai (pictured above) received a Superintendent’s Commendation for his life-saving actions in August 2024 after being dispatched to a crash of a suspected impaired driver involved in

a fiery crash. Upon his arrival, TFC Desai jumped into the vehicle, which was engulfed in flames, to rescue the driver and ensure there were no other passengers. TFC Desai’s quick thinking saved the driver’s life.

