Trump Farmers & Ranchers Advisory Council Seeks Urgent Meeting with Elon Musk and White House Leaders on Tariff Relief

WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Trump Administration Farmers & Ranchers Advisory Council, in partnership with the National Women in Agriculture Association (NWIAA), is urgently requesting a Roundtable Meeting with Elon Musk and senior White House officials to address tariff challenges and to present innovative solutions aimed at increasing prosperity for American farmers and ranchers.The Council—composed of grassroots agricultural leaders from across the nation—is advocating for direct conversations with influential stakeholders to develop real, impactful policy changes that support rural communities, food security, and the economic health of farmers."We are not just raising concerns—we are bringing solutions," stated, a representative of the Council. "American farmers deserve bold, creative partnerships to navigate tariffs and thrive in today’s global economy."However, the path to dialogue has not been without resistance.Some leaders within the Trump Administration are reportedly creating roadblocks to this meeting, continuing a pattern of inaction also seen during the Biden Administration. In addition, several national legislators have declined to support farmers to have hearings on the issue—despite ongoing, diligent requests.The Council is now calling on national media outlets, including Fox News, OAN, ABC, CBS, NBC, and others, to amplify their message and support their request for airtime and coverage across all 50 states. Their goal: to raise awareness, secure public support, and push for meaningful dialogue that can lead to immediate change.The National Women in Agriculture Association, a driving force behind this effort, continues to champion equity, innovation, and grassroots leadership in agricultural reform.________________________________________MEDIA CONTACT:Dr. Tammy Gray-SteeleCEO/Executive DirectorPhone: (405) 317-8110 or (202) 240-7880Email: director@nwiaa.orgWebsite: www.NWIAA.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.