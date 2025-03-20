Women Farmers host National Women In Ag Day Celebration to help America Be Great Again

With agriculture at the heart of our nation's economy and food security, it is crucial to ensure that our policies reflect the needs of farmers and rural communities” — Dr. Tammy Gray-Steele

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Women in Agriculture Association (NWIAA) is proud to announce its annual National Women In Ag Day Celebration, taking place on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM EST at the Cannon House Office Building, Room 156, in Washington, D.C. This pivotal event will bring together farmers, policymakers, and agricultural stakeholders to discuss pressing issues such as Tariffs, food security, environmental conservation practices, and the critical role of legislative leadership in shaping the future of agriculture.NWIAA has extended invitations to esteemed legislators and policymakers to serve as speakers, offering their insights on the Farmers’ Prosperity Program and the importance of agricultural policies that support sustainable growth and farmers’ prosperity opportunities for farmers. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in meaningful discussions about the future of agriculture and how policy reforms can address longstanding challenges in the industry.“With agriculture at the heart of our nation's economy and food security, it is crucial to ensure that our policies reflect the needs of farmers and rural communities,” said Dr. Tammy Gray-Steele, Founder/Executive Director of NWIAA. “This event provides a platform for open dialogue between policymakers and those on the ground who are directly impacted by these decisions.”The event is open to both in-person and virtual attendees, with a Zoom option available for remote participation. For more information or to confirm attendance, please contact Director@nwiaa.com or call (405) 424-4623.About the National Women in Agriculture Association (NWIAA): Founded in 2008, NWIAA is dedicated to empowering women in agriculture through education, advocacy, and community-building. The organization works to ensure that women farmers have access to the resources and support they need to thrive in the agricultural industry.Kindly be advised that we are confirmed to host an event on Capitol Hill the morning of March 26, 2025, beginning at 9:30 a.m., and waiting for final confirmations from The White House to meet with President Trump to make sustainable legendary history through our solutions to prosper ALL American farmers. Additionally we are waiting on confirmations from the USDA regarding our Women’s Month Celebration, Please see invitation flyers below. Forbes, ABC News, and other media stations have shown great interest to participate at our event(s) in order to capture these historical moments of U.S. Farmers and The Trump Administration Partnership Prosperity Programs that were ignored in the Biden Administration.Additionally, the National Women in Agriculture Association (NWIAA) is proud and grateful to celebrate National Women in Agriculture Day, which was officially designated by the United States on March 21st through S.Res.604 – 118th Congress (2023-2024).Media Contact:Dr. Tammy Gray-SteeleCEO/Executive Director National Women in Agriculture AssociationEmail: Director@nwiaa.comPhone: (202) 248-7880

