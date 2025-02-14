National Women in Agriculture Association Demands Federal Support Requesting URGENT Historic White House Meeting

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Women in Agriculture Association (NWIAA) are proposing to convene a critical meeting at the White House on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, to address the ongoing exclusion of women-led agricultural organizations from federal funding opportunities.Despite the USDA’s allocation of $25.5 billion under the Biden administration, NWIAA—the largest women-led agricultural organization—has not received the funding necessary to sustain and expand vital programs. In response, NWIAA is calling for an urgent discussion with President Trump, White House officials, USDA representatives, and congressional leaders to secure equitable resources for women and children in agriculture.This event will feature key leaders and advocates, including:● Ms. Opal Lee, the Grandmother of Juneteenth● Kuma Roberts, President & CEO of the Black Wall Street Chamber● White House Liaisons and USDA Representatives● NWIAA state and headquarters team representativesThese esteemed individuals will help amplify the urgent need for federal investment in women-driven agricultural initiatives that serve as pathways to economic stability and food security.For nearly 17 years, NWIAA has worked tirelessly to provide agricultural education, workforce training, and economic opportunities to underserved communities. This White House meeting will serve as a turning point in the fight for policy changes that ensure women in agriculture receive their fair share of federal resources.Proposed Event Details:Location: The White House, 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, D.C.Date: Tuesday, February 18, 2025Time: 1:00 p.m. CSTNWIAA is committed to ensuring that women and children in agriculture are no longer overlooked in federal funding decisions.For media inquiries and further details, please contact:Dr. Tammy Gray-Steele, Founder and Executive DirectorNational Women in Agriculture AssociationWomeninag@gmail.com(405) 317-8110

