Reco Launches AI Agents to Transform SaaS Security from Cognitive Overload to Actionable Intelligence

Revolutionary AI-powered solution tackles SaaS security complexity, enabling organizations to effectively manage growing SaaS app risks with autonomous insights

Reco AI Agents represent a shift in how security teams operate. By cutting through noise and delivering actionable insights, we're empowering security teams to protect their dynamic SaaS environment.” — Ofer Klein, CEO of Reco

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reco , the leader in Dynamic SaaS Security, today announced the launch of Reco AI Agents , a groundbreaking solution designed to transform how organizations detect and respond to security threats across their expanding SaaS environments. The first wave of this innovative solution includes the Alerts Agent and Identities Agent, with additional specialized agents planned for release throughout the year.Security teams face an overwhelming avalanche of alerts from the sprawl of apps, AI, and identities, the challenge of keeping their configurations secure amidst constant updates, and the challenge of finding hidden threats, creating a growing gap between what they can effectively protect and the threats that continue to emerge. Reco AI Agents bridge this gap by autonomously processing complex data and surfacing only what matters most, enabling Tier 1 analysts to operate like Tier 3 analysts—effectively responding to sophisticated threats."We're moving beyond traditional security approaches that leave teams drowning in insights with no context," said Ofer Klein, CEO of Reco. "Our AI Agents represent a fundamental shift in how security teams operate – from reactive firefighters to strategic interventionalists who can focus on what truly matters. By cutting through the noise and delivering actionable insights, we're empowering security professionals to protect their dynamic SaaS environments regardless of how quickly they evolve."Unlike basic AI assistants that merely help with tasks, Reco AI Agents independently process data to deliver context-rich alerts with clear timelines, comprehensive risk insights, and recommended remediation steps. Security teams can view critical information directly in the Reco platform or share via Slack/email for faster cross-team response.The Alerts Agent, available now, provides:- Clear and actionable alert timelines to streamline remediation- Comprehensive threat insights with full context- AI-driven prioritization to focus on critical issues- Detailed remediation steps that reduce Mean Time to Respond- Cross-team collaboration with easily shareable summaries"What sets Reco AI Agents apart is their foundation in our Knowledge Graph technology," said Tal Shapira, CTO and AI expert at Reco. "Our agents don't just analyze isolated security data – they connect user behaviors, SaaS activities, and risk signals into a unified intelligence layer. This contextual understanding allows our AI to detect complex threats that would otherwise remain hidden in the noise of traditional security tools. We've designed these agents to continuously learn and adapt, ensuring they stay ahead of evolving SaaS security challenges."Following the Alerts Agent, Reco will release additional specialized AI Agents throughout 2025, including:- Shadow App Detection Agent- Identity/User Creation & Consolidation Agent- Local Account Detection Agent- Former with Access Agent- Impossible Travel Agent- Posture Insights AgentEach agent will focus on a specific SaaS security use case, providing autonomous monitoring and insights to help organizations protect their increasingly complex SaaS ecosystems.Security teams using Reco AI Agents have already reported significant operational improvements."With Reco's Knowledge Graph and AI agents, we can detect and respond to identity threats across our SaaS ecosystem in minutes instead of months. The pre-built integration with our existing security stack has dramatically reduced our incident response time while giving us unprecedented visibility into our SaaS identity risks," added a Chief Information Security Officer from a Fortune 500 Financial Services company.Reco AI Agents are available now as part of the Reco Dynamic SaaS Security Platform. For more information or to schedule a demo, visit reco.ai

