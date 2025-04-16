Birdwatch with MDC in northeastern Missouri this spring

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites birders of all ages and skill levels to join MDC staff at two separate birdwatching events in northeastern Missouri this spring. MDC staff will be present at each of these free events to answer questions, provide binoculars, field guides, and more. The event location and times are as follows:

April 29 from 8-11 a.m. at Mullenix Ford Access in Novinger: This event will focus on observing migratory warblers and other riparian species along the Chariton River. Located on the border of Adair and Schuyler Counties, this area offers a perfect mix of woodlands, riverfront, and wading habitats, creating an ideal environment for bird watchers of all levels. Participants will have the opportunity to enjoy the beauty of the region while spotting a variety of bird species that pass through during migration.

May 16 from 8-11 a.m. at Big Creek Conservation Area near Kirksville: This session will be held near the Rainbow Basin Trailhead parking lot, and it will highlight the migration of warblers and other woodland species as they pass through the area. The diverse woodland, upland, and prairie habitats will provide an excellent opportunity to spot a variety of birds in different ecosystems.

Registration for these events is not required, and participants are encouraged to attend as their schedule allows. Questions about these events can be sent to Conservation Agent Kevin Powell at kevin.powell@mdc.mo.gov.