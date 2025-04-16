Body located by I-15 in Davis County

On Wednesday, April 16, 2025, a motorist experienced a breakdown on the right shoulder of northbound I-15 near mile marker 315 in Davis County. The vehicle was left abandoned at this location. Troopers stopped to check on the vehicle and coordinated with the driver for its removal.

When the owner returned, they noticed what appeared to be a body between the concrete barrier and the sound wall, a spot not easily visible from the freeway. Law enforcement officers responded to the scene and discovered the body of a deceased 73-year-old male in that area.

The Utah Highway Patrol, along with the Utah State Bureau of Investigation, is currently investigating this incident. At this time, there are no apparent signs of foul play. Investigators are working to determine how the individual ended up in this location, why they were there, and the cause of death. As the investigation continues, the right lane of northbound I-15 remains closed in this area.