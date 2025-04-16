ADVA Commissioner Appoints First Female Deputy Commissioner

Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) Commissioner Jeff Newton is pleased to announce the appointment of Sandra Lucas as Deputy Commissioner. Mrs. Lucas is the first woman to hold this position and brings a diverse military background and extensive experience in government affairs, along with a deep commitment to public service and leadership.

As Deputy Commissioner, Mrs. Lucas will work closely with Commissioner Newton and exercise broad authority to formulate strategic plans, policies and programs in support of ADVA operations, provide administrative program direction and supervision, and provide advice to a wide range of issues related to mission support, internal management, and administration.

“I’m truly honored and grateful for this opportunity,” Mrs. Lucas said. “This promotion is a testament to the support, mentorship, and collaboration I’ve received from the incredible ADVA team. Veterans have a choice — they can retire anywhere in the world. When they choose Alabama, it becomes our mission to welcome them and support their needs. I volunteered to serve, and I choose Alabama. I’m proud to continue serving in this capacity.”

Mrs. Lucas has served as Assistant Commissioner of Outreach and Engagement at ADVA since December 2022 following an extensive, diverse career within the U.S. military, public and private administrations, and non-profit organizations. Serving in the Alabama Army National Guard for 16 years, and four years in the U.S. Navy, she was deployed three times, including with Joint Task Force Guantanamo, Operation Enduring Freedom with the 226th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, and the Central Command Combined Air Operations Center Public Affairs. She also served as the deputy chief of public affairs as a civilian with the Alabama National Guard. Previously, Mrs. Lucas worked in the Office of the Governor as the director of constituent services, military advisor, and deputy chief of staff. Among other professional roles, she was also appointed by Governor Bob Riley to serve as external affairs officer for the Alabama Emergency Management Agency.

“Sandra has been an incredible asset to the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs and we look forward to her significant impact in this role,” Commissioner Newton said. “Sandra has a wealth of knowledge in both internal and external strategic planning and implementation, which will only benefit our mission of serving Alabama’s 400,000 veterans.”