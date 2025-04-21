ADVA Commissioner Provides Update on Command Sgt. Maj. Bennie G. Adkins State Veterans Home

On April 21, Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) Commissioner Jeff Newton issued the following update on the Command Sgt. Maj. Bennie G. Adkins State Veterans Home:

“We are pleased to announce the fire at the Command Sgt. Maj. Bennie G. Adkins State Veterans Home was extinguished during the weekend. Again, I want to wholeheartedly thank the first responders who worked diligently last Wednesday night to contain the fire and the many men and women whose continued effort spanned countless hours during the days following to lead to the fire being put out.

“Likewise, I still cannot say enough about the Veterans Home staff and their execution of the home’s evacuation plan. Though the fire did not directly impact any of the residential wings, the staff’s ability to have all 90 veterans out of the home within 25 minutes of the evacuation order being issued was critical in the incident remaining injury-free. Finding the appropriate words to show gratitude is difficult, but please know your hard work and dedication have not gone unnoticed.

“The same can be said for the overwhelming response from the Enterprise and Wiregrass communities. Your concern, support, and love have been felt from calls to texts, social media posts, donations, and more. We are so happy to be part of this community, and your response only further confirms why the Wiregrass was the appropriate location for the Command Sgt. Maj. Bennie G. Adkins State Veterans Home to be built.

“Much work must be done before reopening the Command Sgt. Maj. Bennie G. Adkins State Veterans Home. We are still assessing the damage, but the reality that though the fire never entered the building there is extensive water damage. It is too early to set a construction and completion timeline, but these efforts are already underway.

“Please know that our number one priority is our veterans throughout this event and in the days ahead. The Enterprise Health & Rehabilitation Center, HMR, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Governor Ivey, volunteers, and families are ensuring that the continuum of care continues.”