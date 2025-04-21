ADVA Commissioner Thanks Community Response, Begins Long-Term Planning for Command Sgt. Maj. Bennie G. Adkins State Veterans Home

On April 17, Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) Commissioner Jeff Newton expressed his gratitude and appreciation to first responders in Enterprise and the surrounding Wiregrass community after a fire occurred Wednesday night at the Command Sgt. Maj. Bennie G. Adkins State Veterans Home.

The fire, which was first spotted around 5:45 p.m., was maintained to the exterior roof on the back portion of the building. The fire did not directly impact any of our residents’ neighborhoods or rooms.

All 90 veterans were evacuated from the home within 25 minutes once evacuation orders were given. A majority were transported to the Enterprise Health and Rehabilitation Center, where they will continue receiving full support and care.

“We cannot say enough about the response from first responders across the entire Wiregrass,” Commissioner Newton said. “While you pray these types of events never occur, the response from ADVA, HMR of Alabama, Governor Ivey and her staff, and first responders is exactly what you hope for. The generosity of Enterprise Health and Rehabilitation Center and Medical Center Enterprise for welcoming in these veterans and serving them short term should not go unstated.”