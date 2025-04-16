Enhancing Security in BiH: OSCE ILP Project Delivers Tangible Results

Since its launch in September 2022, the OSCE Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina’s (Mission) project Enhancing Intelligence-led Policing to Combat Serious Security Threats and Crimes (ILP) has made significant strides in supporting law enforcement agencies across the country. To date, over 300 police managers and operational staff have been introduced to the ILP model through 16 specialized workshops. The project has also contributed to the development of structural recommendations and regulatory frameworks aimed at strengthening criminal intelligence processes.

To improve co-operation between law enforcement and prosecutors, the project facilitated joint discussions and supported the establishment of the ILP Coordination Body. This platform enables real-time, cross-institutional collaboration, which has already led to several ILP driven operations. Furthermore, 21 law enforcement agencies and institutions received specialized IT equipment, software, and training, thereby enhancing and standardizing their analytical and operational capacities.

To mark this progress, the Mission organized a joint progress meeting on 16 April 2025 in Sarajevo, bringing together over 40 representatives, including heads of law enforcement agencies, and international partners.

“The main aim of our ILP Project is to empower law enforcement agencies at all levels to use ILP to combat serious crime and help increase the safety and security of BiH and its citizens,” said Ambassador Brian Aggeler, Head of the OSCE Mission to BiH. “IT modernization is not a luxury – it is a prerequisite. Strengthening the digital and analytical tools available to BiH law enforcement is essential to fully benefit from the ILP model and to confront the complex security challenges of our time.”

Marijo Marić, Minister of Interior of the Herzegovina-Neretva Canton, emphasized the need for modern police practices to evolve alongside technology: “Within the chain of police–prosecutor’s office–court, the greatest burden undoubtedly falls on the police. For this reason, the police must be the strongest link—something that can only be achieved through close co-operation, as we share a common mission. The ILP project has recognized this need by introducing mechanisms for establishing and maintaining coherent and uniform systems, which, most importantly, will accelerate the mutual exchange of data. This, in turn, ensures more efficient operational work in the field."

The Service for Foreigners’ Affairs, an agency within the BiH security system, plays a key role in managing migration and safeguarding national security. Rade Kovač, Head of the Operational Support Sector, stated: “The implementation of the project organized by the OSCE Mission to BiH, Improving Police Intelligence Work in Combating Serious Security Threats and Serious Crimes (ILP Project), has established significant prerequisites for enhancing the organizational structure, IT compatibility, and operational intelligence capabilities within the Service. By applying the I2 system and the Criminal Intelligence Database Application (CIDA) database, members of the Service will be equipped with a more efficient and unified approach to collecting, processing, analysing, and exchanging operational intelligence data. This will also enable timely co-ordination and inter-agency co-operation in detecting and preventing all forms of security threats.”

Enes Karić, Director of the Directorate for Coordination of Police Bodies of BiH, highlighted the ILP Project’s role in improving intelligence-led policing: “Particularly significant is the procurement of the analytical software i2 Analyst’s Notebook, which has elevated criminal intelligence work to a higher level. It has improved data collection and processing, contributing to more accurate and reliable security assessments during the implementation of protection measures for VIPs, delegations, and facilities under the Directorate’s jurisdiction, as well as facilitating the exchange of intelligence data with other agencies.” He added that the improved quality and volume of criminal intelligence reports have already led to concrete police actions, particularly in preventing illegal migration.

Goran Pisić, Head of the Brčko District BiH Police, emphasized that the implementation of the ILP Project has notably strengthened their capabilities, especially in criminal intelligence work, thanks to the donated equipment and software. He added: "It is also worth noting that co-operation between the Brčko District BiH Police and other police agencies in Bosnia and Herzegovina has improved as well."

This initiative is part of the Mission’s broader efforts to strengthen overall security in BiH, generously supported by Austria, Germany, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, and Türkiye.