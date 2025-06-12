OSCE Chairperson Valtonen concludes visit to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, stresses need for regional co-operation on joint challenges

TASHKENT, 12 June 2025 –OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen concluded her visit to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, reinforcing the OSCE’s commitment to supporting the countries in strengthening regional co-operation and the Organization’s enduring partnership with the region.

In Astana, Minister Valtonen met with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Deputy Prime Minister - Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu, and Chairman of the Senate of the Parliament Maulen Ashimbayev.

In her discussions, Chairperson-in-Office Valtonen commended Kazakhstan’s efforts to strengthen democratic institutions, enhance good governance and uphold human rights. She also acknowledged Kazakhstan’s proactive role in tackling regional challenges and its leadership in fostering connectivity across Central Asia.

In Tashkent, the Chairperson-in-Office held meetings with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bakhtiyor Saidov and the First Deputy Chairman of the Senate of Oliy Majlis (the Parliament) Sodyq Safoev. She also visited the University of World Economy and Diplomacy to deliver a speech and engage with the students.

Discussions centred on ongoing reform efforts and opportunities for enhanced co-operation with the OSCE. Minister Valtonen praised the effective collaboration between the OSCE and Uzbekistan through the OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Uzbekistan and reaffirmed continued support for national development priorities.

“With its decades-long experience and extensive field presence, the OSCE has a pivotal role to play in Central Asia. The OSCE keeps on working closely both with Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to promote stability, security, human rights and shared prosperity in the region,” said Minister Valtonen.

During the visit, Chairperson-in-Office Valtonen also engaged with civil society representatives and OSCE staff. In meetings with the Programme Office in Astana and the Project Co-ordinator in Uzbekistan, she expressed appreciation for their dedication and ongoing work for the benefit of the people.