OSCE Chairpersonship Conference on Climate and Security underscored the importance of a comprehensive approach

ESPOO, 12 June 2024 ― The OSCE Chairpersonship Conference on Climate and Security concluded yesterday in Espoo, Finland. The conference focused on the urgent need to act on the pressing national, regional and global security challenges posed by climate change.

“Addressing environmental problems and climate change needs to be part of comprehensive security, as these pose a threat to global security,” said OSCE Chair-in-Office, Finland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Elina Valtonen, in her opening remarks. “We need strategic foresight, multilateral co-operation, adaptation, and a whole-of-society approach for better preparedness and stronger resilience. Building resilience against climate shocks will provide a buffer against other risks.”

The Conference brought together around 250 participants from OSCE participating States, Partners for Co-operation, international organizations, local administrations, businesses, civil society, and academia. It addressed a wide range of specific challenges, from the environmental and climate impacts of the war in Ukraine to strategies for strengthening responses to climate related threats to security. It also promoted public-private partnerships and inclusive, whole-of-society approaches.

The OSCE’s unique capacities to support commitments and strengthen resilience were key topics of the event. Discussions focused in particular on the role of the comprehensive approach to security.

“Climate change is a threat multiplier. It aggravates existing vulnerabilities, fuels instability, and undermines the foundations of peace and prosperity,” said Sari Multala, Finnish Minister of the Environment. “We must recognize that climate change is part of a broader triple planetary crisis — alongside biodiversity loss and pollution, accelerating land degradation and desertification.”

Bakyt Dzhusupov, Co-ordinator of OSCE Economic and Environmental Activities, echoed concerns over the adverse effects of climate change on stability and stressed that women and youth are affected disproportionally. Recalling the 2021 OSCE Ministerial Council Decision on Strengthening Co-operation to Address the Challenges of Climate Change and corresponding activities of his Office, he stressed the need for collaborative, holistic responses.

While the Conference reiterated the urgent need for collective action to tackle climate risks and its related security implications, it also underscored the current obstacles to co-operation.

“Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine has shattered the post Cold-War stability, altering the European security landscape. The war has caused immeasurable damage to the environment,” said Minister Valtonen.

The outcomes of the Conference will contribute to an upcoming study on the OSCE’s role and work related to the climate, peace and security agenda. The study, to be publish later in 2025, will take stock of progress and initiatives since the adoption of the 2021 OSCE Ministerial Council Decision

This year’s conference was the third conference on climate change and was organized by the 2025 Finnish OSCE Chairpersonship in collaboration with a wide range of partners, including the Finnish Ministry of the Environment, WWF Finland, Hanaholmen and the city of Espoo. It built on earlier OSCE discussions on climate and security, particularly drawing on the 2024 Climate Conference organized by the Maltese Chairpersonship and the inaugural OSCE Secretary General High-Level Conference convened in Vienna in 2023.

Further discussions on practical solutions for strengthening climate resilience are also planned to continue in September in Prague. This event will provide a platform for OSCE participating States and Partners for Co-operation to exchange views on foresight mechanisms, technological solutions, inclusive approaches, and policy frameworks aimed at securing a sustainable and safe future for all.

The summary document of the OSCE Chairpersonship Conference on Climate and Security is available here: https://www.osce.org/chairpersonship/592996.