Benjamin Casad’s Debut Book Challenges the Illusion of Democracy

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Benjamin Casad doesn’t write to provoke. He writes because silence, in his eyes, is no longer an option. In The Last True President, Casad lays bare a portrait of America on the eve of the 2024 election at the edge of potential collapse. The book, already available in print and digital formats, has ignited conversations that many had avoided for too long. It’s resonating because it says what many suspect but few dare to say publicly.This isn’t a book chasing agreement. It fully expects disagreement. Casad argues that the 2020 election didn’t just shift the balance of power—it marked a major step in the unraveling of constitutional governance. He suggests that the country may have undergone a silent coup, one that masked itself as progress while slowly stripping away citizen sovereignty. The results, he writes, aren’t hidden. The results are unfolding in real time: lawfare replacing law, borders dissolving, dissent being policed, and power consolidating in hands the public can no longer see.This is not a partisan takedown. Casad is critical of both political parties. His concern isn’t about preserving a side—it’s about preserving a system. A system that was built on the legitimate consent of the governed, and one that, in his view, has been strategically attacked. He questions whether the vote, the courts, and checks and balances still function properly, or whether the entire structure now operates on something else entirely such as controlled narrative, manipulation, and managed decline. The book questions whether American citizenship will ultimately carry any real political authority if systemic illegal immigration is allowed to continue.The title, The Last True President, isn’t rhetorical. Casad believes that Donald Trump may have been the final President elected through a process not yet fully overtaken by institutional corruption. That belief is not rooted in loyalty, but in a documented critique of how elections, media, and law enforcement have been gradually turned into tools to control outcomes rather than reflect public will. He doesn’t romanticize the past—he questions whether we still have a future as a Republic if these trends continue. Casad’s tone throughout is steady and clear. He isn’t shouting. He’s not posturing. He’s writing with the urgency of someone who believes there is still time to act, but not much time. Drawing on legal knowledge, real-time events, and decades of precedent, he doesn’t flood the reader with doomsday speculation he lays out the facts and lets them speak for themselves. His aim is not fear—it’s recognition.Since its release, The Last True President has become a conversation-starter in households, classrooms, and independent media spaces across the country. Some readers see it as a wake-up call. Some readers are angry. Others see it as confirmation of suspicions they’ve long held. Casad isn’t looking for applause. He’s urging Americans—across political lines—to pause and ask: Are we still in control of our own nation? He doesn’t promise neat solutions. He isn’t peddling slogans. He’s asking the harder question—what happens when a society’s institutions are still intact on paper, but hollowed out in practice? What happens when elections are still held, but the outcome feels predetermined?With the 2024 election now behind us and a turbulent political landscape ahead, The Last True President is likely to remain relevant far beyond its publication date. Casad has written a book that steps out of the news cycle and speaks to the bigger picture: Who really governs the United States today, and is the citizen electorate still an authoritative part of that equation?The book also includes a chapter on the crisis in the Ukraine with historical background and an explanation of how an improvement of Americas domestic situation could help contribute to a viable, peaceful resolution of the crisis in the Ukraine.This is not a book you passively read. It’s one you wrestle with, highlight, argue over, and maybe come back to months later, seeing something new. It’s a challenge to complacency, wrapped in a series of unflinching observations and questions many would rather not face. Benjamin Casad has written what may become a defining political text of this era—not because it flatters any group, but because it forces everyone to confront what may already be happening. The premise isn’t comfortable. But in times like these, comfort might be the last thing we can afford. 'The Last True President' is available now on Amazon and through major retailers in both digital and print formats. For interview requests, media appearances, or review copies, please contact Parker Publishers at parkerpublishers.com. This book will be advertised on Times Square this Wednesday April 9th. The Last True President by Benjamin Casad doesn’t sell a campaign or a party line. It points to what’s already happened—and what many people chose not to see. It isn’t about who you support. It’s about whether your voice still counts.About the AuthorBenjamin Casad holds a B.A. in History (1989) and a J.D. (1992), both from the University of Kansas. With a background in modern European history, law, international law, and accounting, he is a practicing attorney and long-time observer of current affairs. Casad brings a keen analytical eye to the sociopolitical developments of recent decades. The Last True President is his first published book.To get in touch with Casad, visit his website:

