The White House Hotel by Tim Pilkington Captures Hearts with Its Authentic Portrayal of Life at 1930s Lake of the Ozarks

I wrote this story to honor those whose lives rarely make history; the people who built towns and held families together with grit and grace” — said Pilkington

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --Following its successful debut, Tim Pilkington’s novel The White House Hotel is earning praise for its vivid storytelling and heartfelt portrayal of the people who shaped Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks during the Great Depression.The novel takes readers into the lives of everyday Americans who find purpose and belonging through the doors of a small roadside hotel. With a cast of characters that includes a son of a Tulsa police officer, his Cherokee friend, craftspeople, and chefs, Pilkington builds a deeply human narrative of survival, hope, and the quiet heroism of community.Early readers have congratulated The White House Hotel on its cinematic quality and deep richness of emotion. It has hailed it as "a moving slice of Americana," "a love letter to the spirit of ordinary people."Now in hardcover, paperback, and e-book from major retailers , The White House Hotel has gained its readership among followers of historical fiction and literary realism.About the Author:Tim Pilkington was born and raised in Lake Ozark, Missouri and is a graduate of the School of the Osage High School. He has a BA degree from Drury University and an MA from the University of Iowa. He is the author of The Cricket’s Song, a two-act play about a family in Bagnell during the construction of Bagnell Dam. He has written two unproduced screenplays, one of which, Driftwood, he is currently adapting into a novel. Tim lives in Florida with his wife Carole. They have one daughter, Christina, a chamber executive in central Florida. The White House Hotel is his first novel.

