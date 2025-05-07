Canyon State RV & Camper Shells LLC Now Authorized RSI SmartCap Dealer in Arizona

Canyon State RV & Camper Shells LLC in Phoenix, AZ, is now an authorized dealer for RSI SmartCap, offering modular truck caps for Arizona customers.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canyon State RV & Camper Shells LLC is proud to announce its new status as an authorized dealer for RSI SmartCap, the world’s first modular stainless-steel truck cap. This addition gives Arizona’s truck owners access to an exceptionally strong and versatile option for both off-road recreation and commercial utility.

Why RSI SmartCap Stands Out

RSI SmartCap is known for delivering rugged durability, modular customization, and sleek design. Built from stainless steel, these caps provide superior strength compared to traditional fiberglass or aluminum shells. Canyon State now carries a full range of SmartCap models, ideal for:

Outdoor Enthusiasts – With optional modular accessories such as bins, kitchens, and roof racks.

- Commercial Use – With reinforced load capacity and secure storage for tools and equipment.

- Arizona Terrain – Perfectly suited for extreme weather and rough landscapes.

RSI SmartCaps also offer easy bolt-on installation and are fully weather-resistant, making them a premium solution for truck owners who demand more from their gear.

Note From Owner

“RSI SmartCap brings strength, style, and modular utility to Arizona’s truck owners, and we’re proud to be their trusted dealer.” — Steve Silverstein, Owner of Canyon State RV

About Canyon State RV & Camper Shells LLC

Located in Phoenix, Arizona, Canyon State RV & Camper Shells LLC has served the Southwest for nearly four decades, specializing in camper shells, RV accessories, truck gear, and solar-ready setups. Their team offers unmatched product knowledge, professional installation, and personalized service tailored to Arizona’s truck-owning community.

To learn more or browse RSI SmartCap options, stop by the showroom at 1818 W Bell Rd #130B, Phoenix, AZ 85023, United States.

