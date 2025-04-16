Submit Release
Governor Abbott Appoints Mooney To Brazos County Regional Mobility Authority

TEXAS, April 16 - April 16, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Karl Mooney, Ed.D. as the presiding officer of the Brazos County Regional Mobility Authority for a term set to expire on February 1, 2027. The Authority is a political subdivision that allows local transportation planning and project delivery leaders to partner with the state to deliver transportation infrastructure projects that serve Brazos County.

Karl Mooney, Ed.D. of College Station is the director of the general studies program and transition academic programs advising at Texas A&M University. Previously, Mooney served as Mayor, City Councilman, and on the Planning and Zoning Committee for the City of College Station. He is the founder’s group chairman of YMCA of the Brazos Valley, nominating chair of the Sam Houston Council Scouting America, and a choir member at Christ Church. Mooney received a Bachelor of Arts in English Education from Trenton State College, a Master of Arts in Urban Education from Jersey City State College, and a Doctor of Education in Reading from Lehigh University.

This appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.

