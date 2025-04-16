Governor Abbott Announces TMEIC Manufacturing Expansion In Waller County

TEXAS, April 16 - April 16, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that TMEIC Corporation Americas will be constructing a new uninterruptible power supplies and medium voltage drives manufacturing facility in Waller County. A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $368,838 has been extended to TMEIC Corporation Americas. The project will create 62 new jobs to start and generate more than $65 million in capital investment.

“Texas is where advanced manufacturing and innovation in the energy industry intersect to power homes, businesses, and the Texas economy” said Governor Abbott. “This $65 million investment by TMEIC in Waller County will create 62 good-paying jobs for hardworking Texans—and that's just the start. Thanks to our skilled and growing workforce and welcoming business climate, we continue to attract job-creating investments from around the world. I congratulate TMEIC on their commitment to advancing Texas-based manufacturing, and I look forward to their continued success as we build a stronger, more prosperous Texas than ever before.”

TMEIC provides comprehensive solutions for various industrial applications, encompassing automation, motors, photovoltaic inverters, and variable frequency drives on a global scale. TMEIC Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, was formed in 2003 following the merger of the industrial systems departments of Toshiba Corporation and Mitsubishi-Electric Corporation.

"Collaboration with the State of Texas and Waller County has been instrumental in facilitating our decision to invest in this region by fostering a pro-business environment and a robust manufacturing ecosystem," said TMEIC Corporation Americas President and CEO Manmeet S. Bhatia. "We deeply appreciate the state and county support of this project, which includes an award from the Texas Enterprise Fund and a local property tax abatement."

“We are pleased to welcome TMEIC’s expanded investment in Waller County,” said Waller County Judge Trey Duhon. “They are an impressive company as a partnership between Mitsubishi and Toshiba, two of the most well-known Japanese companies in the world. I also want to thank Governor Abbott's Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office for their help in supporting this great project.”

“This is a great win for Waller County and the State of Texas,” says Waller County Economic Development Partnership Executive Director Vince Yokom. “It's a strong testament to Governor Abbott's working relationship with the Tokyo Municipal Government and his commitment to supporting local economic development efforts through the Texas Enterprise Fund.”

Texas is the top state in the nation and a leading global destination for foreign direct investment (FDI) over the last two decades; Japan is among the top nations for the number of jobs created by FDI projects in Texas over the last decade. Governor Abbott most recently led an economic development mission to Tokyo in July 2024. The Governor’s Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office signed a Statement of Mutual Cooperation with the Tokyo Metropolitan Government's Bureau of Industrial and Labor Affairs in 2020, outlining a framework to assist Tokyo's small and medium-sized enterprises seeking to expand their business to Texas.

View more information about TMEIC Corporation Americas.