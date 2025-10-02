Governor Abbott Congratulates College Station As Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community

TEXAS, October 2 - October 2, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today congratulated the City of College Station for being designated a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community by Travel Texas after completing the multi-step certification process. The Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community designation shows the commitment of Visit College Station to further develop tourism as an economic growth strategy, boost local job creation, and draw more visitors to their community and to Texas from across the nation and around the world.

“Tourism is critical to both our local and state economies,” said Governor Abbott. “Travelers to and within Texas generate almost $200 billion in annual economic impact and support 1.3 million jobs across the state. I congratulate the City of College Station and Visit College Station on earning this designation. All Texas communities are encouraged to apply to become a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community to further grow local tourism and jobs across our great state.”

College Station is now a Film Friendly Texas, Music Friendly Texas, and Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community.

“As a Film Friendly Texas, Music Friendly Texas, and now Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community, College Station continues to set itself apart,” said Representative Paul Dyson. “This latest designation is a well-deserved recognition and serves as a true testament to the commitment shown by the City of College Station and Visit College Station, a commitment that serves as a foundation for sustained economic growth and a robust quality of life for our community.”

“This recognition celebrates what we already know — College Station is a place people want to visit, stay, and come back to again and again,” said Representative Trey Wharton. “From our traditions to our hospitality, the Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community designation reaffirms the pride we have in our community and the bright future ahead.”

“College Station is known for its history, rich traditions, spirited energy, and unforgettable experiences; we take great pride in sharing that with travelers from Texas and beyond,” said College Station Mayor John Nichols. “Tourism is a cornerstone of our economy and identity, and being recognized as a Tourism Friendly Texas destination reinforces its powerful role in shaping our city’s future.”

“Receiving the state’s Tourism Friendly Texas certification is an exciting and meaningful milestone for Visit College Station,” said Visit College Station Tourism Committee Chair Cortney Philips. “It recognizes the intentional work our team and the community puts into making College Station a welcoming destination. Whether visitors are here for a conference, sports tournament, epic concert, or iconic attraction, they’ll feel the energy, warmth, and unmistakable Aggie spirit that sets College Station apart.”

The Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community program is open to local governments or non-profit organizations that serve as the lead entity for tourism promotion and development efforts. Benefits of the designation for tourism entities seeking certification on behalf of their community include the opportunity to strengthen or establish relationships important for tourism development, educate local leaders on the importance of tourism to the state, identify and prioritize locally driven strategies, and learn more about opportunities provided by Travel Texas and other state government programs available to support both communities and the travel and tourism industry. For more information on the Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community program, visit: gov.texas.gov/tourism-friendly-texas.

The mission of Travel Texas in the Governor's Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office is to enhance and extend local economic development efforts by marketing Texas as a premier travel destination in out-of-state and international markets, generating non-Texan travel to Texas, and creating revenue and jobs for local communities and the state.