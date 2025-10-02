Governor Abbott Launches Texas Regulatory Efficiency Office, Opens Regulation Evaluation Portal

TEXAS, October 2 - October 2, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today officially launched the Texas Regulatory Efficiency Office (TREO), housed within the Office of the Governor, and opened the TREO website and Regulation Evaluation Portal.

"The State of Texas operates at the speed of business, and this new Texas Regulatory Efficiency Office will ensure we continue to foster economic opportunity and protect individual liberty,” said Governor Abbott. “By cutting red tape and rooting out unnecessary regulations, we will make ​state government more responsive and more efficient to serve the people and job creators of Texas.”

The website, which will grow and expand over time, will serve as a one-stop shop for updates on the critical work that TREO is doing to reduce regulatory burdens, eliminate unnecessary rules, and promote economic growth by making Texas more business-friendly. On the website, Texans can find the Regulation Evaluation Portal to submit feedback and make recommendations on potential government overregulation that TREO needs to take a look at.

Earlier this month, Governor Abbott named Jerome Greener as Director of the Texas Regulatory Efficiency Office.

In April, Governor Abbott signed into law Senate Bill 14 establishing the Texas Regulatory Efficiency Office. The legislation directs TREO to help state agencies identify and repeal unnecessary or ineffective rules, determine the regulatory costs placed on the public, and issue best-practice guidelines for how agencies adopt new rules and perform required analyses such as cost and employment impact statements.