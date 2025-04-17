Recycle Global Exchange (RGX) to Exhibit at Circularity 2025

RGX Logo

Colorado-based company showcases sustainable tech solutions at Booth 118

Our goal is to make e-waste recycling easy, safe, and sustainable for everyone.” — Paul Logsdon, COO of RGX

CASTLE ROCK, CO, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recycle Global Exchange ( RGX ), a Colorado-based leader in sustainable IT asset disposition (ITAD), will exhibit at Circularity 2025, one of the nation’s top conferences focused on advancing the circular economy. RGX invites attendees to visit Booth 118 to learn how its online marketplace connects businesses with local recycling providers while cutting costs and lowering emissions.Founded in 2019, RGX has reshaped how businesses handle electronics recycling by removing third-party barriers and making it easier for companies to act on sustainability goals without the typical logistical headaches.“As a proud Colorado company, we’re especially excited to be part of Circularity 2025 right here in our own backyard,” said Sean Miles, CEO of RGX. “This event gives us the chance to connect with others leading the charge toward smarter, cleaner, and more profitable circular practices.”The RGX platform is the only neutral marketplace that automates and tracks the full lifecycle of enterprise e-waste—from competitive bidding through final certification of destruction. By giving clients access to a vetted network of local service providers, RGX helps reduce emissions, increase data security, and keep valuable materials in circulation.“We built RGX to solve a real problem; businesses want to do the right thing, but the process is too complex,” said Paul Logsdon, COO of RGX. “Our goal is to make e-waste recycling easy, safe, and sustainable for everyone.”Attendees at Circularity 2025 can stop by Booth 118 to explore RGX’s tech platform, learn how to improve ROI on retired equipment, and see real-world results from clients in telecom, finance, healthcare, and beyond.To learn more about RGX, visit www.recyclegx.com About Recycle Global Exchange (RGX)RGX is a Colorado-based company elevating the backend of the electronics circular economy. Connecting corporate customers with localized e-waste and IT asset disposition (ITAD) vendors, the platform manages the entire process from a transparent competitive bidding process through certification of destruction. As a cleantech company, RGX advocates for industry certification and best practices to reduce environmental impact and protect workers’ safety while increasing ROI for both sides of the marketplace.

