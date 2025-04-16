Get tips on finding edible mushrooms April 24 at MDC's Dalton Range

Body

ASH GROVE, Mo. – Morels and some other types of mushrooms that are found in the outdoors can be a tasty addition to the dinner table. However, there are also mushrooms that should be avoided.

People can get information on how to tell edible mushrooms from mushrooms you should steer clear of at the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) program “Learning to Hunt: Mushrooms.” This program will be 6-7:30 p.m. on April 24 at MDC’s Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center and will have virtual and in-person options for attendance. MDC’s Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center is located at 4897 Greene County Farm Road 61.

People can register for the virtual attendance option at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/204207

People can register for the in-person attendance option at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/204206

At the April 24 program, Mike Snyder of Wildwise Botanicals will join MDC staff to provide tips on how to find and identify edible mushrooms. Morel mushrooms are a popular spring mushroom and will be included among the mushrooms Snyder will discuss.

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate. Use the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

People can stay informed about upcoming programs at MDC’s Andy Dalton Range and Outdoor Education Center and other nearby MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about upcoming events or how to sign up for text alerts from the Dalton Range can call 417-742-4361.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.