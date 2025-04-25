MDC invites the public to a free fishing day at Blind Pony Hatchery May 10

SWEET SPRINGS, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites kids to a free fishing day at Blind Pony Hatchery Conservation Area (CA) on May 10 from 8:30-11 a.m. Attendance prizes will be given out from 10-10:30 a.m., and a hotdog and chip lunch will be provided to participants from 10:30-11 a.m.

Kids ages 15 and younger will get to experience catch-and-release fishing from the hatchery ponds. Fishing poles and lures will be provided for those who need them, and participants are not required to have a fishing permit.

Registration is required and can be done at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/49C. All participants must be accompanied by an adult. Questions about this event can be directed to the hatchery office at 660-335-4531. Blind Pony Hatchery is located at 16285 Blind Pony Hatchery Drive in Sweet Springs.