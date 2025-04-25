MDC and MoDNR invite kids to fish for free May 3 at Montauk State Park

Body

LICKING, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (MoDNR) invite young anglers to learn about fishing and to fish for trout for free at Montauk State Park’s Kids’ Fishing Day on May 3 from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Kids aged 15 and under will not be required to purchase a daily trout tag and can get a free trout tag for the day at the park registration booth from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on May 2 or on the day of the event.

The spring branch will be reserved for young anglers and stocked with trout throughout the day. Volunteers will be on hand to assist. Children are encouraged to bring their own fishing equipment. Parents are welcome to help the kids, but only one pole may be used between the helper and the child. Adults are not allowed to fish by themselves.

Fishing isn’t the only attraction of Montauk State Park’s Kids’ Fishing Day. Attendees can get free tree seedlings, watch fly-tying demonstrations, visit a mobile aquarium, and try archery on an archery range. There will also be drawings for door prizes throughout the day. Individuals must be present to win. Free hotdogs and soda will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Volunteers are needed to help with this event. Individuals wishing to volunteer do not need to be experienced anglers. To volunteer or donate to Kids Fishing Day, or for more information about the event, contact the Montauk Hatchery at 573-548-2585 or Hatchery Manager Kyle Case at Kyle.Case@mdc.mo.gov.

Montauk State Park is located at the headwaters of the Current River southwest of Salem. For more information and directions, visit mostateparks.com/park/montauk-state-park.