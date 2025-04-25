MDC invites landowners to wild turkey habitat workshop May 17 in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites landowners to learn what makes quality nesting and brood-rearing habitat for wild turkeys from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 17 in Hiram.

Advance registration is required and can be completed online at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/208150. Spots are limited.

Participants will see first-hand completed habitat practices on a private farm, have an opportunity to talk with the landowner, hear from wildlife biologists, and learn from MDC staff about habitat improvement incentive programs available to Missouri landowners.

This is an outside event with lunch provided. Participants are asked to bring a lawn chair and wear appropriate clothing for the weather. Closed-toe shoes are recommended.

This workshop is designed for participants aged 16 and older.

Questions? Contact MDC Private Land Conservationist and program instructor Jeremy Pulley at Jeremy.Pulley@mdc.mo.gov.

This workshop will be held on private land in Hiram, near Greenville.

Learn more about wild turkey online at https://mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/field-guide/wild-turkey