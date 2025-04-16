Nancy Hicks Marshall to Present A Dry Hate at L.A. Times Festival of Books 2025

A Dry Hate

A Gripping Legal Thriller Exposing Power, Corruption, and Immigration Politics in Arizona

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author and attorney Nancy Hicks Marshall will showcase her powerful novel, "A Dry Hate," at the L.A. Times Festival of Books 2025. Visitors can meet the author and explore her work at Olympus Story House , Gold Zone, South Trousdale, Booth #182, during the festival on April 26-27, 2025, at the University of Southern California (USC) campus.Set against the backdrop of Arizona's volatile immigration politics, "A Dry Hate" is a suspenseful legal thriller that brings current events to life. Marshall, a former Executive Director of the Arizona Civil Liberties Union and a defense attorney for a jailed activist, skillfully weaves fact into fiction, exploring abuse of power, First Amendment issues, and propaganda in action.The novel follows Professor Ivan Wilder and defense attorney Emily Hartwell, whose romantic evening under the stars turns into a nightmare when they are arrested and thrown into jail under dubious circumstances. As they navigate a corrupt legal system, they uncover deeper political motives and a battle for justice that could put their lives at risk.Former Arizona Attorney General Terry Goddard praises "A Dry Hate" for its realistic, sympathetic characters and its insightful exploration of Arizona's immigration policies.Marshall, a long-time social justice advocate and an attorney in the juvenile court, brings a wealth of experience to her storytelling. Her dedication to fairness and human rights resonates throughout the novel, making it a must-read for those seeking a deeper understanding of contemporary legal and political struggles.Attendees of the L.A. Times Festival of Books 2025 are invited to Booth #182 to meet Nancy Hicks Marshall, discuss her work, and purchase signed copies of "A Dry Hate."

