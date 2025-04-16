A Story of Healing, Hope, and a Feral Cat’s Unlikely Friendship

Finding Zachariah: In a Community Garden

Award-winning author Nancy Hicks Marshall explores resilience and transformation in this heartwarming novel.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the heart of an urban community garden, lives are changed, friendships are formed, and healing begins. Nancy Hicks Marshall's "Finding Zachariah: In a Community Garden" tells a moving story of redemption, second chances, and the unexpected bonds between humans and animals.Told through the eyes of an observant feral cat named Sebastian, the novel follows the intersecting lives of people who find solace and purpose in a once-abandoned lot. A veteran battling PTSD and homelessness, believing alcohol is his only friend, discovers companionship in Sebastian. A grieving family grappling with loss searches for healing. Volunteers come together, not only to nurture plants, but also to rebuild their own lives.Set against the backdrop of Phoenix, Arizona, "Finding Zachariah: In a Community Garden" captures the spirit of what is possible within a community garden—a place where struggles are confronted, friendships bloom, and even the harshest soil can foster new growth.Nancy Hicks Marshall, a Phoenix resident for 35 years, is a dedicated advocate for social justice, with a history of involvement in juvenile court systems, women’s rights, and community programs. An avid gardener and active member of peace and justice organizations, Marshall brings personal experience and passion to her storytelling."Finding Zachariah: In a Community Garden" will be showcased at the LA Times Festival of Books, Olympus Story House Booth #182 in the Gold Zone.Own a copy of "Finding Zachariah: In a Community Garden" today! Available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.Olympus Story House is an emerging digital marketing firm based in Reseda, California that focuses on offering high-quality work at a reasonable price. Our talented staff collaborates with clients to establish a stronger brand and help them get the recognition they deserve. We have the ultimate goal of providing our authors with services that would fit a wide range of marketing budgets, offer reliable feedback and proper guidance in their projects, and present quality service. With our team of passionate marketing and publishing experts, we strive to bring our client's projects to their best potential.

