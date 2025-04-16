VARStreet Inc. Enhances its ‘ Back Office Users Management’ Module with New Functionalities

VARStreet Inc. upgrades its ‘Back Office Users Management’ Module to support custom roles and enhanced access control.

BURLINGTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VARStreet Inc., a leading provider of integrated eCommerce and sales quoting software for IT and office supplies VARs, has enhanced its back-office ‘Users’ Module to give resellers more flexibility and control over user management.The updated ‘Users’ Module is now divided into two sections: Users and User Roles. The ‘Users’ section allows resellers to add new users, while the ‘User Roles’ section enables the assignment of specific roles and permissions to control user access.A major addition is the introduction of the Master Admin Role, which has full system permissions. This role is fixed and cannot be edited, ensuring that there is always one account with unrestricted access to the platform.Earlier, resellers could only assign two roles — Admin and User. With this update, resellers can now create an unlimited number of custom roles to match their specific operational needs. This gives businesses the flexibility to define and manage roles based on departments, functions, or seniority.The module now also includes new privileges that allow resellers to control access and actions at a much more detailed level. This helps ensure users only see and interact with the features relevant to their job roles.In addition to these updates, the new functionalities enable users to personalize their settings, roles, and permissions to better align with their daily tasks and responsibilities. This creates a more efficient and user-friendly experience for every team member.The enhancements also support a wider range of user types and business scenarios, making it easier for resellers to manage diverse teams or growing organizational structures.With improved Role-Based Access Control (RBAC), resellers can now define custom roles with granular permission settings. This helps increase security while improving usability, allowing businesses to manage user access more effectively as they scale.“These enhancements are designed to give our customers complete control and flexibility in managing their users and their roles within the VARStreet platform,” said Shiv Agarwal, Director of Sales at VARStreet Inc. “We continue to evolve our platform to ensure it meets the growing operational needs of VAR businesses.”About VARStreet Inc.VARStreet Inc. is a premier provider of hosted B2B, B2G, and B2C advanced sales quoting and eCommerce software solutions for IT and office supplies VARs, system integrators, and solution providers. VARStreet business management software can also be leveraged by IT manufacturers, distributors, and other channel partners. Fueled by more than $20 million in capital investment, VARStreet is headquartered in Boston, MA, and has a subsidiary in Pune, India. VARStreet XC has been available in the market since 1999 and has undergone continual upgrades to adapt to the changing needs of the market and its customers.

