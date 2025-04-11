VARStreet Inc. Releases Quarterly Updates which include Major Enhancements and Bug Fixes Across Its Application

The recent updates from VARStreet Inc. significantly elevate the capabilities of the application.

BURLINGTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VARStreet Inc., a leading provider of business management software for IT and office supply resellers, announces new enhancements and bug fixes. These latest updates touch every aspect of the application — from the back-office suite to the eCommerce storefront, delivering improved performance and expanded functionality for VARStreet users.Some of the key enhancements in the back-office module include:Ability to create multiple sales orders (SOs) from a single quote, introduction of a new payment method titled ‘Digital Connection Approval Code’ on both the storefront and back-office module, ability to exclude specific distributors from within the Price Profile module, addition of a ‘PO Summary’ report in the Reports module.Apart from these, other important updates related to the back-office module include a feature that allows users to create multiple special pricing rules for the same product, option to make components taxable in a configuration, flexibility to bulk update capability, ‘Subscription Term’ and ‘Billing Frequency’ of products on a quote using Pricing Worksheet, and feature to upload items with more than 4000 characters of product descriptions using the ‘Product Content’ Upload Wizard.Among the eCommerce storefront enhancements is the ability to hide the login page on the store. A new flag has been added to the Store Setup page. When enabled, it bypasses the login page and redirects users directly to the 'Items' tab of the shopping cart.Along with this quarterly release come various minor enhancements and bug fixes that collectively contribute to a significant leap in reliability, performance, and user experience.Shiv Agarwal, Director of Sales at VARStreet Inc., said “These updates are another major step in our mission to provide a unified, high-performance quoting and eCommerce platform for VARs ,” He further added “We continue to evolve based on customer feedback, and these enhancements reflect our commitment to innovation, reliability, and customer success.About VARStreet Inc.VARStreet Inc. is a premier provider of hosted B2B, B2G, and B2C advanced eCommerce and sales quoting software solutions for IT and office supplies VARs, system integrators, and solution providers. VARStreet can also be leveraged by IT manufacturers, distributors, and other channel partners. Fueled by more than $20 million in capital investment, VARStreet is headquartered in Boston, MA, and has a subsidiary in Pune, India. VARStreet XC has been available in the market since 1999 and has undergone continual upgrades to adapt to the changing needs of the market and its customers.

