Dr. Jamal H. Bryant and The JHB Movement to Host Strategic Town Hall Revealing the Next Phase of the TargetFast Movement

STONECREST, GA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As national momentum continues to build around the TargetFast movement, Dr. Jamal Harrison Bryant, Senior Pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church and founder of The JHB Movement, will host a high-impact, invite-only TargetFast Town Hall on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at 7:00 PM EST in Stonecrest, Georgia.This private strategic gathering marks the conclusion of the first 40 days of TargetFast.org — a bold initiative launched on March 3, 2025, calling for a community-wide economic divestment from Target in response to its quiet rollback of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives. As a critical moment for reflection, recalibration, and media engagement, the town hall will unveil the movement’s next phase and reaffirm its call for corporate accountability. Special guests that will be speaking at the event include:Dr. Jamal H. Bryant – Senior Pastor & Movement LeaderDr. Karri Bryant – Educator & Cultural StrategistDr. Rashad Richey – Political Analyst & CommentatorTamika Mallory – Renowned Civil Rights ActivistDavid John – Economic Advisor & Policy StrategistTezlyn Figaro - Policy ConsultantNina Turner - Political StrategistIn just over a month, TargetFast has sparked a measurable shift in corporate accountability. Since the launch of the boycott, Target has experienced 10 consecutive weeks of declining foot traffic and a sharp drop in stock value — from $104 on March 13 to $92 on April 13, resulting in an estimated $12.4 billion loss in market value (source: Reddit and public market data).But beyond the numbers, the movement speaks directly to the economic vulnerability of Black-owned brands that once thrived under Target’s DEI efforts, including:Mielle OrganicsTabitha Brown’s Home & Kitchen CollectionThe Doux Haircare ProductsBlack Girl Sunscreen“This is not just a protest—it’s a prophetic move toward permanent change,” said Dr. Bryant. “TargetFast is a demand, not a plea. If corporations choose to walk back their promises to our community, we will meet them with economic consequence.”Attendees can expect a powerful review of the first 40 days of the TargetFast movement, along with exclusive insights from key voices leading the charge. The town hall will offer strategic vision casting and a clear roadmap for the next phase of the movement’s expansion. Participants will also gain access to new resources, including a comprehensive Black Business Directory and a 30-Day Devotional Guide designed to support both faith and financial discipline. With a major media presence on-site, the event is positioned to amplify the movement’s message and national impact.# # #JHB Movement and the Path ForwardThis initiative is being led by the Jamal Harrison Bryant (JHB) Movement, a faith-driven social justice organization committed to economic empowerment, community activism, and racial equity. To support those participating in the FAST, Dr. Bryant is providing registrants with a Black Business Directory and a 30-Day Devotional Guide, offering alternative shopping options and spiritual encouragement throughout the boycott. Supporters can sign up at Targetfast.org to receive the Black Business Directory and 30-Day Devotional, as well as track updates on the FAST’s impact. The JHB Movement will also release a report at the end of the 40-day period to quantify the economic effect of this demonstration.Dr. Jamal H. Bryant is available for interviews, appearances, and speaking engagements.All media and booking inquiries should be directed to Carcelia@epimediagroup.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.