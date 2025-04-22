Maryland's' Business Coach Elizabeth Diable Named Local Business Person of the Year by Alignable

Elizabeth Diable, founder of Diable Consulting Elizabeth Diable, founder of Diable Consulting, is Alignable's Local Business Person of the Year for Reisterstown, Maryland Diable Consulting's Logo

Diable Consulting founder celebrated for supporting other business and entrepreneurs

Empowered people transform the world. I am blessed to have the ability to empower others and positively impact my community.” — Elizabeth Diable

REISTERSTOWN, MD, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diable Consulting founder Elizabeth Diable was voted Alignable’s Local Business Person of the Year for Reisterstown, Maryland - a prestigious annual contest promoting collaboration among more than 9 million small business owners in North America.

Known as “The Business Doctor,” Diable’s vast experience, high energy and customized approach are a guiding force for business owners and corporations, leveraging expertise in healthcare, technology, shipping and logistics, and hospitality to drive business success.

“In business, I believe collaboration beats competition every time,” said Diable, whose decades of business experience are the foundation of innovative processes and technology that has helped thousands of businesses achieve greater efficiency and success. “We’ve all faced our share of challenges, and I’ve made it a priority to support and uplift fellow business owners whenever I can - whether through referrals, advice, or simply showing up. This award isn’t just about me; it reflects the strength, resilience, and generosity of our entire community.”

Diable also received Alignable’s Community Supporter badge for supporting other businesses in the networking community. She was acknowledged recently by Marquis Who’s Who, a biographical data provider profiling more than 1.6 million people in various fields including business.

“Diable Consulting’s strategic approach at Johns Hopkins Medicine enhanced our EMR system, improving efficiency for providers and staff,” shared practice manager Tiffany Shifflett. “Their professionalism, empathy, and balance of business and patient care were exceptional.”

As the founder of Diable Consulting, Elizabeth has built a reputation as the go-to strategist for entrepreneurs seeking clarity, structure, and momentum. Her unique coaching methodology has earned the trust of clients at every stage of business — from startups to seasoned professionals.

“Since I hired Diable Consulting, the team has been an invaluable asset,” said Cliff Gardner of GF Transporter, a disruptive logistics platform reshaping transportation of goods by connecting individuals needing deliveries with available transporters.

“Receiving this honor from Alignable is deeply meaningful,” said Diable. “It reflects the relationships I’ve built in the Reisterstown business community and beyond, and it fuels my passion to continue helping business owners succeed on their own terms.”

About Diable Consulting

Diable Consulting is a professional consulting firm dedicated to providing exceptional intelligence and insights in business strategy. Services include strategic planning, financial analysis, market research, and more. The team of experts has the knowledge and experience to help businesses in all stages achieve goals. To schedule a free strategic consultation, visit https://diableconsulting.com/

About Alignable

As the largest online network for small business owners in North America, Alignable encourages trusted connections, referrals, and partnerships to help more than 9 million members grow their businesses. Alignable provides tools, insights, and community support to support real revenue growth. Visit www.alignable.com to learn more.

