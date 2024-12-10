Award-Winning Estate Planning Law Firm: Merino & Associates Named Best of Georgia Winner for 2024

Attorney David C. Merino, founder of Merino & Associates, LLC and Best of Georgia Winner Merino & Associates, LLC voted Best of Georgia 2024 Merino & Associates, LLC logo - Best of Georgia Nominee

Top Estate Planning Law Firm Tapped by the Georgia Business Journal’s Annual Event

WOODSTOCK, GA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Merino & Associates, LLC received the Best of Georgia Award for 2024 in the Estate Planning Law Firms category from the Georgia Business Journal. Less than 10 percent of Georgia businesses receive the coveted accolade and the firm was one of almost 70 nominated for the award.

“Our mission has always been to deliver exceptional service and tailored solutions for every client,” said David C. Merino, the firm’s founder. “Being named Best of Georgia is a testament to the trust our clients place in us and the dedication of our entire team. We are honored to receive this recognition and remain committed to upholding the highest standards in estate planning.”

The Best of Georgia contest is an annual roundup of the best products and services found across the state, including multiple categories in legal services. Renowned for their meticulous approach and personalized attention, Merino & Associates, LLC offers a full suite of estate planning solutions including wills, trusts, and estates.

Merino extended heartfelt gratitude to the firm’s clients and the community for their continued support and trust.

“Our team is deeply committed to helping individuals and families secure their legacies and navigate the complexities of estate planning with confidence and compassion,” Merino added.

Merino has more than 20 years of experience practicing in the areas of residential and commercial real estate, business formation, and wills, trusts, and estates. He represents individuals, small businesses, lenders, builders, and investors. Merino is admitted to practice law in Georgia and New York, before the United States District and Bankruptcy Courts of the Northern District of Georgia and the Western District of New York.

Attorneys Brittanie Rostamy McCormick and Vinny Merino, respectively, are associates in the firm. For more information about Merino & Associates, LLC’s award-winning estate planning services, please visit https://merinoandassociates.com/ or call (770) 874-4600.

