Alignable Honors Stephanie Hines as 2025 Local Business Person of the Year

Celebrating Four Years of Recognition During 20th Anniversary Milestone

WOODSTOCK, GA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stephanie Hines, a leading business and marketing coach and founder of Stephanie Hines Coaching and Digital Marketing Agency, has received Alignable’s Local Business Person of the Year for 2025 - her fourth win in the annual contest, which celebrates collaboration and excellence among more than 9 million small business owners in North America.

“Helping entrepreneurs overcome challenges through every phase of their business journey—from growth and scaling to creating succession plans and successfully selling their companies—is incredibly rewarding,” said Hines, who was named a Best of Georgia 2024 winner by the Georgia Business Journal in December. “Alignable’s community perfectly showcases the incredible results we achieve when business owners support each other, collaborate, and thrive together.”

“I have to give all the credit to my peers in the Alignable network who voted and wrote recommendations for me - what a tribute to my hardworking team and fantastic clients.”

Hines also received Alignable’s 2025 Community Supporter badge for supporting other business owners in the contest.

“Stephanie and her team are amazing!” wrote Munique Valin, co-founder of real estate photography firm ME VALIN LLC. “Beyond their expertise, Stephanie’s passion for helping business owners eliminate stress and inefficiencies truly sets them apart.”

A serial entrepreneur and seasoned coach with more than two decades of experience, Hines garners praise for her unique and enthusiastic approach to helping entrepreneurs scale their businesses. She introduced Reignite Magazine last year, a digital and print publication devoted to inspiring small business owners to create new fulfillment in their lives and businesses.

“As a business professional, Stephanie works with new and experienced business owners to grow and improve their business,” wrote Dana Callan, vice president and retail marketing manager for Synovus Bank. “Stephanie has a passion for helping others to be their best and sees the potential in everyone. Working with Stephanie has been a game changer in my business.”

Stephanie Hines Coaching offers a range of services including one-on-one coaching, Reignite Coaching Programs designed to address the most challenging aspects of business, and Mastermind experiences that facilitate collaboration and growth among entrepreneurs. More information can be found at https://stephaniehines.com/.

Hines’ digital marketing agency takes the guesswork out of marketing with SEO optimization, content creation, social media posting, press releases, listings, paid ad campaigns and ongoing monitoring. Learn more at https://www.stephaniehines.vip/.

Alignable is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, and boasts more than 9 million members and millions of connections across more than 35,000 local communities, according to its website. The online network serves small business owners across North America as they connect and grow their businesses.

