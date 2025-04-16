RAADfest 2025: Coalition for Radical Life Extension and Longevity Escape Velocity Foundation Join Forces

RAADfest 2025

RAADfest 2025

Aubrey de Grey, President & Chief Science Officer of LEV Foundation

Aubrey de Grey, President & Chief Science Officer of LEV Foundation

James Strole, Executive Director of the Coalition for Radical Life Extension

James Strole, Executive Director of the Coalition for Radical Life Extension

Why You Can't Miss RAADfest 2025

Why You Can't Miss RAADfest 2025

RAADfest logo

RAADfest logo

Join top longevity experts at RAADfest 2025 for breakthrough research and therapies, hosted with LEV Foundation and the Coalition for Radical Life Extension.

RAADfest is the leading longevity conference for a general audience. I’ll be bringing the same high calibre of science I always do. The event promises to be momentous.”
— Dr. Aubrey de Grey, President of the LEV Foundation
LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The LEV Foundation and the Coalition for Radical Life Extension have officially announced a landmark collaboration for RAADfest 2025, the world’s leading conference on longevity science and age reversal. Taking place July 10–13, 2025, at the Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa in Las Vegas, the event promises to be the most comprehensive and forward-looking gathering in the field of human life extension.

For the first time in RAADfest history, scientific programming will be curated by Dr. Aubrey de Grey, President of the LEV Foundation. This integration of cutting-edge research with RAADfest’s established reputation for unbiased, transformative education creates a unique opportunity for attendees to gain firsthand access to the most advanced science, protocols, and therapies targeting human aging.

RAADfest, short for the Revolution Against Aging and Death, has become a global destination for thought leaders, biohackers, clinicians, and longevity advocates. It offers an immersive experience that blends science with practical tools, empowering individuals to take informed action in their health and future. The event’s non-commercial platform ensures that attendees receive transparent, research-based insights without product promotion.

"This is not just an event; it’s a movement," said James Strole, Director of the Coalition for Radical Life Extension. "By joining forces with the LEV Foundation and incorporating the visionary work of Dr. Aubrey de Grey, we are taking a historic step forward in the fight against aging."

The 2025 program will feature main stage presentations, clinical briefings, expert panels, and networking sessions designed to inspire, educate, and connect. Topics will include cellular regeneration, gene therapy, senolytics, epigenetic reprogramming, and lifestyle-based interventions for extended healthspan.

Registration is open now. Full event details, speaker announcements, and travel information can be found at https://www.raadfest.com.

About the LEV Foundation

The LEV Foundation (Longevity Escape Velocity Foundation) is a nonprofit organization founded by Dr. Aubrey de Grey to accelerate the development and deployment of rejuvenation biotechnology. The Foundation is dedicated to advancing repair-based approaches to aging and achieving longevity escape velocity—the point at which progress in life extension outpaces the rate of aging itself.
Learn more: https://www.levf.org

About the Coalition for Radical Life Extension

The Coalition for Radical Life Extension is a nonprofit organization focused on educating, uniting, and activating people who support radical life extension and super longevity. The Coalition is best known for producing RAADfest, the largest global event dedicated to the science, spirit, and advocacy of human life extension.
Learn more: https://www.rlecoalition.com

About RAADfest

RAADfest (Revolution Against Aging and Death) is the world’s largest and most inclusive event focused on the science and advocacy of healthy human life extension. Produced by the Coalition for Radical Life Extension, RAADfest brings together cutting-edge researchers, clinicians, thought leaders, and advocates to explore actionable strategies for reversing aging and extending healthspan. With a unique blend of scientific rigor, community spirit, and practical application, RAADfest offers an immersive experience that empowers attendees to take control of their longevity journey.

Learn more: https://www.raadfest.com

Joe Bardin
Coalition for Radical Life Extension
+1 480-345-6554
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok

An Unprecedented Collaboration in Longevity: RAADfest 2025 | James Strole and Aubrey de Grey Ph.D.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

RAADfest 2025: Coalition for Radical Life Extension and Longevity Escape Velocity Foundation Join Forces

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Joe Bardin
Coalition for Radical Life Extension
+1 480-345-6554
Company/Organization
kNOw Aging, Inc.
7050 Pametto Park Rd. #15-285
Boca Raton, Florida, 33433
United States
+1 561-206-2671
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

What we do at kNOW Aging: We've helped local, culture, technology, health, and lifestyle brands build buzz since 2006. Writing trending news is a key element to creating buzz. A press release involves many moving parts, which is why we provide specialized services: *Custom Branding: Our branding builds intrigue and recall into your company story. *Public Relations: We strategize, write killer press releases, and pitch them to the right publishers so that journalists take notice and become involved. *Website Development: To present your news in style, we build modern press release pages for your website. *Podcast Production: Let us produce engaging podcasts to widen your announcement reach. *Experiential Marketing: Creating immersive promos that promote your news in real world environments. *Hybrid Events: We amplify your news by combining virtual elements into live events. Our team ensures your news is broadcast to the right audience in a timely and efficient manner. Let kNOw Aging PR help you turn boring press releases into engaging news.

knowagingPR.com

More From This Author
RAADfest 2025: Coalition for Radical Life Extension and Longevity Escape Velocity Foundation Join Forces
Church of Perpetual Life Hosts Spooktacular Halloween Event on Young Donor Plasma, Stem Cell Therapy, and Age Reversal
Age reversal is on stage at RAADfest 2024
View All Stories From This Author